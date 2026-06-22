On Saturday, June 13, hundreds of children with cancer and serious blood disorders, along with survivors and families honoring loved ones, participated in the 39th annual Champions Run for Life “Torch Run.”The event raised funds to support expanded treatment programs and research at the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

Participants triumphantly carried an Olympic-style torch, a symbol of hope for a cure, during an inspiring relay around Long Beach’s iconic Lions Lighthouse for Sight at Shoreline Aquatic Park. Sponsors, community supporters and volunteers lined the waterfront, cheering as each child, survivor and family were announced. Whether running, walking or wheeling along the course, participants were met with waves of applause, creating a heartwarming atmosphere of camaraderie and hope.

“We are here at our third Champions Run for Life ‘Torch Run’ celebrating my 6-year-old daughter, Kataleya, who is two years in remission from Ewing sarcoma,” said Ashley Suazo. “Kataleya just graduated kindergarten and is heading to first grade. She’s healthy, she gets to be with her friends, and that is such a blessing. We are so thankful to the physicians at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital for her healing, and for hosting events like this to honor children in treatment, in remission and those we have lost.”

The day highlighted countless personal milestones — from former patients celebrating 17 years in remission to current patients marking treatment progress, to families honoring loved ones. Each participant led their team of supporters proudly, waving posters and banners, with many dressed in vibrant attire. Following the relay, families gathered for a festive picnic and carnival by the ocean.

“At the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute, we celebrate our champions every day, but this event allows us to come together with families and care teams in a truly special way,” said Annie Santos, program director, Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “Champions Run for Life ‘Torch Run’ is our signature fundraising event, and every participant helps provide critical support for our patient programs and family-centered care.”

The Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital provides comprehensive, compassionate care for children with cancer, sickle cell disease and other serious blood disorders. Funds raised through the Champions Run for Life “Torch Run” support a range of psychosocial care, including the School Reintegration Program and Art Therapy, which are integrated into care to help children and families navigate every stage of the cancer journey.