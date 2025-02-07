By: Cynthia Herrington, M.D., cardiothoracic surgeon, Children’s Heart Institute, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital

February is Pediatric Heart Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about congenital heart defects and the importance of specialized care in improving outcomes for children living with these conditions.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defects in the United States, affecting nearly 40,000 infants annually – approximately 1 in 100 births. These conditions encompass a range of structural issues with the heart or blood vessels that develop before birth, requiring expert diagnosis and treatment to ensure the best outcomes.

Depending on the defect, symptoms may appear immediately after birth or remain unnoticed until adulthood. Defects can range from a “hole” between two heart chambers, abnormal heart valve development, abnormal connections between veins/arteries and the heart, to missing heart chambers, and more. Many congenital heart defects require surgery by pediatric congenital heart surgeon to correct the defect and prevent problems in the future.

There are many different signs that can indicate congenital heart defects, but they present differently depending on what type of defect your child has. Some of the most common signs and symptoms include:

Heart murmurs : Commonly heard during annual check-ups with your pediatrician. If your pediatrician hears a heart murmur and is concerned, an ultrasound of your child’s heart may be ordered to see if there is an underlying heart defect.

: Commonly heard during annual check-ups with your pediatrician. If your pediatrician hears a heart murmur and is concerned, an ultrasound of your child’s heart may be ordered to see if there is an underlying heart defect. Extreme fatigue: If your child gets tired very quickly or easily, or their heart races during physical activity, it could be a sign that their heart is not able to meet their body’s needs.

If your child gets tired very quickly or easily, or their heart races during physical activity, it could be a sign that their heart is not able to meet their body’s needs. Fainting or passing out (syncope) : Syncope can sometimes indicate an underlying cardiovascular condition, such as an arrhythmia, congenital heart disease, or cardiomyopathy. If your child experiences fainting episodes, consult your child’s pediatrician to determine if further evaluation is necessary.

: Syncope can sometimes indicate an underlying cardiovascular condition, such as an arrhythmia, congenital heart disease, or cardiomyopathy. If your child experiences fainting episodes, consult your child’s pediatrician to determine if further evaluation is necessary. Slower or stunted growth : If children and adolescents are eating regularly but not showing any signs of gaining weight or growing appropriately, a heart defect could be involved.

: If children and adolescents are eating regularly but not showing any signs of gaining weight or growing appropriately, a heart defect could be involved. Swelling in the legs, abdomen, or areas around the eyes : If your child’s heart is too weak, it may prevent blood from flowing properly, which can lead to fluid buildup or leakage.

: If your child’s heart is too weak, it may prevent blood from flowing properly, which can lead to fluid buildup or leakage. Blue skin or lips: This occurs because the ability to have a normal oxygen level is compromised by the heart defect, and their skin, nails or lips can turn blue, especially when crying.

Untreated congenital heart defects can lead to high lung pressures, heart failure, or even death. Recognizing warning signs can save your child’s life.

Congenital heart defects are commonly seen at the Children’s Heart Institute at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, based in Long Beach. The Children’s Heart Institute provides families with convenient access to pediatric cardiologists who specialize in diagnosing and treating these conditions.

For children requiring surgical intervention, advanced imaging, or ongoing monitoring, the Children’s Heart Institute provides comprehensive care and support, helping families navigate their child’s condition with confidence and hope.

This February, Pediatric Heart Awareness Month serves as a reminder of the critical role heart health plays in a child’s development. Thanks to advancements in care, children born with congenital heart defects now have more treatment options than ever, offering hope for a healthier future.

If you would like to learn more about the care offered through the Children’s Heart Institute, please visit Children’s Heart Institute | Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital.