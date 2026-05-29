Through a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Disneyland® Resort, the California Children’s Hospital Association (CCHA), and the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA), which is housed within the California State Treasurer’s Office, a specialty Disneyland-themed license plate is being developed to generate funding for children’s hospitals throughout California, including MemorialCareMiller Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

While the program is statewide, its impact starts locally. Long Beach is home to Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, one of only eight freestanding children’s hospitals in California, offering specialized, high-level care for children with complex medical needs close to home.

“As someone who is grateful to return to Long Beach, one of the things that stands out most is how this community shows up for one another,” says Lara Khouri, chief executive officer, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “We are proud to have a full-service children’s hospital here in Long Beach, caring for over 80,000 children each year across inpatient, outpatient, and specialty programs. Support from our community helps us continue to provide the highest level of care for every child who needs us.”

At Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, care goes far beyond medical treatment. Children with serious or complex conditions often require specialized support addressing their emotional, developmental, and family needs—care that is not always fully reimbursed through traditional healthcare funding.

Proceeds from the license plate program will help support essential aspects of care, including patient- and family-centered care, clinical education, and programs that improve recovery and overall well-being.

For local families, this means greater access to care that makes hospitalization more comforting, more personalized, and more effective. Programs like the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program, family support, and care coordination can make a meaningful difference—not only in how a child heals, but in how a family navigates some of their most difficult moments.

“This collaboration represents an innovative approach to expanding access to essential programs that improve patient outcomes and support the well-being of children and families. We are proud to be part of this statewide effort to help strengthen care for children in our community,” says Khouri.

Children’s hospitals serve as a critical safety net—often acting as a child’s medical home, where teams of specialists work together to provide coordinated, long-term care. Children aren’t just small adults—their care requires specialized expertise tailored to their unique medical and developmental needs. From cancerand congenital heart disease to cystic fibrosis and rare conditions, these hospitals care for some of the most medically complex patients, ensuring every child has access to expert care close to home, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. Children’s hospitals also play a vital role in training the next generation of pediatricians and subspecialists—helping ensure families continue to have access to expert care for years to come.

As demand for pediatric care continues to grow, initiatives like this one create new pathways to sustain and expand care.

Be Part of the Movement

The program is currently in development and must meet key milestones before the license plates become available, including final approval and preorders. Community interest has already been strong, helping move the program closer to becoming a reality.

By showing your support now, you can help bring this opportunity to life and ensure critical resources continue to reach children and families across our state.

Support children and families in our community—join the interest list at treasurer.ca.gov/chffa/plates.