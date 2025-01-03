What began as a joyful family celebration for the Zorrilla family quickly turned into a nightmare. Amic, an active and happy 12-year-old, was playing soccer in his backyard when he tripped and fell onto a sprinkler. The impact punctured his left femoral vein, one of the largest veins in the body, leading to rapid and life-threatening blood loss.

Amic’s father, Jesus, acted quickly, rushing his son to the emergency room at MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. By the time they arrived, Amic was unresponsive and had lost nearly all his blood.

“I didn’t have time to wait for an ambulance,” recalls Jesus. “I knew I had to get him to the hospital myself, or it might be too late.”

When they arrived at the shared trauma center, Amic was pale, cold, and barely breathing. The pediatric trauma team, led by trauma surgeon Preston Rich, M.D., immediately sprang into action, implementing the hospital’s massive transfusion protocol.

“Amic had lost nearly all his blood by the time he arrived,” says Dr. Rich. “We couldn’t find a pulse, and his blood pressure was dangerously low.”

The trauma team worked swiftly to stabilize Amic, delivering warmed blood products – red blood cells, plasma, and platelets – to restore his blood volume. They controlled the bleeding and prepped Amic for surgery.

Although the femoral vein was too damaged to repair, Dr. Rich performed a ligation procedure to permanently stop the bleeding. The surgery was successful, saving both Amic’s leg and his life. Following the operation, Amic was transferred to the Cherese Mari Laulhere Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for continued care and monitoring.

Today, Amic is fully recovered and enjoying life as a happy and healthy child. His incredible journey from the brink of death to a full recovery is a testament to the expertise of the trauma team, the advanced care available at Miller Children’s & Women’s, and the vital role of generous community blood donors.

Make a Difference: Donate Blood Today

Amic’s story underscores the critical need for blood donations. While emergencies like Amic’s are unpredictable, the need for blood is constant. Regular donations ensure that hospitals like Miller Children’s & Women’s are prepared to respond at a moment’s notice.

At Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, more than 500 units of blood are used every month in life-saving procedures for children like Amic. Your blood donation directly benefits children in our community undergoing cancer treatments, chronic conditions, recovering from trauma, or needing emergency surgeries.

There is no substitute for blood – healthy donors are the only source. Every unit donated directly impacts lives, giving children and families a second chance during critical moments.

How to Donate

The MemorialCare Blood Donor Center is located on the MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s campus. To thank our donors, we offer monthly promotions and provide free parking in dedicated spaces for community donors.

Schedule an Appointment:

By donating blood, you’re becoming part of a life-saving network that gives hope to families during their most challenging moments. Together, we can save lives and give children like Amic a second chance.