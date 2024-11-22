Glenn Levine, M.D., pediatric critical care physician at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, was the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Munzer Family Award for Excellence in Teaching and Research. This award honors Dr. Levine’s exceptional contributions to pediatric critical care and his dedication to advancing education and healthcare quality for future generations of clinicians.

Dr. Levine has been a vital member of Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital since 2004, bringing over two decades of expertise and leadership to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). His commitment to excellence is reflected in his work as chief of staff and director of PICU Residency Education, where he has mentored countless physician trainees, instilling in them the knowledge and compassion needed to provide exceptional care. Dr. Levine’s areas of expertise include pediatric critical care, palliative medicine, and healthcare quality improvement.

“Dr. Levine is not only an exceptional leader but also remarkable educator,” says Yair Katz, chief executive, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. “During his two terms as chief of staff, he was relentless in advocating for the physicians at our hospital. Most importantly, Dr. Levine is steadfast in his commitment to doing what is best for the patient. No matter how challenging, how much work it required, Dr. Levine always finds a way to deliver the highest quality of care. He has an extraordinary ability to push for improvement and instills that same drive in the physicians he trains.”

Dr. Levine is deeply committed to the education of residents and fellows, ensuring they receive world-class training in pediatric critical care. His mentorship has fostered a culture of excellence and innovation, earning him recognition as a leader in medical education.

“Dr. Levine’s dedication to patient care and education is an inspiration to us all,” says Dan Munzer, president of the Rudolph J. and Daphne A. Munzer Foundation. “His accomplishments reflect the essence of this award — fostering excellence in teaching, research, and clinical care to create a lasting impact on the medical community.”

Established in 1993 by Rudy and Daphne Munzer, the Munzer Family Award for Excellence in Teaching and Research recognizes a physician for their clinical excellence and dedication to medical education. This annual award, supported by the Rudolph J. and Daphne A. Munzer Foundation, includes a $10,000 grant to advance the recipient’s work.

Dr. Levine’s career is distinguished by his involvement in numerous leadership roles serving on key committees, including the Medical Executive Committee, chairperson of Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee, chairperson of the MemorialCare System Formulary Committee, chairperson of the Medical Errors Committee, and Hospice and Palliative Care Focus Group. In addition, Dr. Levine is a board member of the MemorialCare Physician Society, exemplifying his influence in shaping clinical practice and policy.

His affiliations and service include professor of Pediatrics Health Sciences at the University of California, Irvine; resident physician advisor and member of the Admissions Committee and Clinical Competence Committee for the UCI-CHOC-Millers Pediatric Residency Program; member of the Graduate Medical Education Committee and the Pediatric Medical Education Committee; fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics; member of the Critical Care and Pediatric Critical Care Societies; and board member of the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House.

Now in its 31st year, the Munzer Family Award recognizes Dr. Glenn Levine as its latest honoree. This accolade underscores the vital role of the Graduate Medical Education program at Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in training future healthcare providers.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with exceptional mentors throughout my career, and I strive to pass on that knowledge to residents and fellows,” says Glenn Levine, M.D., pediatric critical care physician, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “Teaching future clinicians is one of the most rewarding aspects of my work, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help shape the next generation of caregivers.”

The Pediatric Residency Program celebrates the outstanding physician partners at Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital who dedicate themselves to teaching and mentoring the next generation of healthcare professionals. The Graduate Medical Education team is instrumental in MemorialCare’s status as a leader in education, paving the way for future clinicians committed to caring for their communities and improving overall health outcomes.