By Jennifer Rodriguez, injury prevention coordinator, MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach.

E-bikes are convenient and fun and are growing in popularity among children and teenagers because of it. However, with the increased use of e-bikes, safety concerns have emerged, particularly regarding children’s safety. The American Academy of Pediatrics emphasizes the importance of adult supervision for children under the age of 16 riding e-bikes.

E-bikes can travel at speeds reaching up to 28 miles per hour; this increased speed can lead to more severe injuries in the event of an accident. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bicyclists aged 10 to 24 have the highest rate of emergency room visits for crashes. In 2020, the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System reported that there were approximately 14,000 injuries related to e-bikes, with adolescents accounting for a significant proportion of these incidents.

Ensuring that children wear helmets on any form of bicycle is crucial for their safety – it is such a simple, yet effective precaution. Studies have shown that wearing helmets reduces the risk of severe traumatic brain injuries by over 50% in cycling accidents. Despite these statistics, a significant number of children still ride without a helmet.

Visibility is another key factor in safe riding. Children should be taught to ride their e-bikes in protected areas, away from heavy traffic and complicated intersections. It’s also important for riders to wear bright clothing and use lights and reflectors for better visibility, especially during nighttime and low-light conditions.

Parents and guardians play a crucial role in not only enforcing helmet use but also in educating children on safe riding practices. At MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, the Injury Prevention Program is dedicated to providing safety education to children and families in our community. This program aims to reduce the number of preventable injuries through education and outreach. The injury prevention team offers workshops on proper helmet fitting, rules of the road, the importance of road awareness, and safe riding techniques.

Want to learn more? Call (562) 933-9151 or visit millerchildrens.org/injuryprevention.