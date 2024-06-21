By: Jennifer Liu, M.D., urologist, MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States, with about 1 in 8 men being diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends getting screened for prostate cancer between the ages of 55 and 69 but depending on your family history and risk for prostate cancer, screening could be recommended as young as 40 years old.

For men who have a father, brother, or son who has had prostate cancer, or are of Black or African ancestry, may be recommended to be screened for prostate cancer earlier. Men may also be recommended to be screened for prostate cancer if they experience some of the following symptoms:

Difficulty starting urination

Weak or interrupted flow of urine

Frequent urination, especially at night

Pain or burning during urination

Blood in the urine or semen

Pain in the back, hips, or pelvis that won’t go away

Painful ejaculation

Some men may feel a stigma around prostate screening or embarrassment around the digital rectal exam. However, today, a simple blood test is the most recommended screening for prostate cancer called the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Test.

The PSA Test measures the level of PSA in the blood. If the levels are abnormally high, it could be an indicator of prostate cancer. This quick blood exam could be the deciding factor that your doctor may use to recommend a biopsy to confirm if you have prostate cancer.

Most men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer, do not die from prostate cancer. If you are diagnosed with prostate cancer, it is a very manageable cancer type, especially when it is caught early. Don’t let the fear of a potential cancer diagnosis deter you from getting screened, as many men live with prostate cancer as long 10-20 years.

MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center is a premier, local cancer institute that can help you diagnose and treat your prostate cancer. We are committed to helping patients overcome the challenges of cancer by providing an environment where patients, families, and an expert care team work together to develop individualized treatment plans.

If you are diagnosed with prostate cancer, some of the treatment options the Todd Cancer Institute offers include:

Brachytherapy: an internal radiation therapy where radioactive material is placed directly into, or as close as possible to, the cancer and travels a very short distance in the body.

Chemotherapy

Hormone Therapy: a systematic therapy that uses medication to block the production of hormones, such as estrogen and testosterone. Hormone therapy is commonly combined with surgery and/or radiation therapy.

Radiation Therapy: uses high-energy particles or waves, like X-rays, gamma rays, electrons, or protons, to destroy or damage cancer cells.

Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy

In addition to the latest treatments, the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute offers a Cancer Care Support Group to anyone at any stage of their cancer journey. The group provides educational information, supportive discussion, and vital information on cancer issues and concerns.

To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/LBCancer or call 877-213-6783.