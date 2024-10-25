MemorialCare Breast Center offers expert care and advanced technology to detect and treat breast cancer at its earliest stage

By: Sandy Lopez, RN, program director, MemorialCare Breast Center at Long Beach Medical Center

Self-breast exams are an essential aspect of proactive healthcare, especially for women. This simple, at-home practice can aid in the early detection of breast abnormalities, including lumps or changes in breast tissue, which may indicate the presence of breast cancer. While self-breast exams are not a substitute for regular mammograms, they serve as an additional layer of awareness that empowers individuals to take charge of their breast health.

It is recommended that women perform a self-breast exam once a month. For postmenopausal women, it’s best to choose a consistent day each month to perform the exam.

A self-breast exam consists of two aspects: visual inspection and physical examination.

For visual inspection, begin by standing in front of a mirror with your shoulders straight and your arms at your sides. Look for any visible changes in the shape, size, or color of your breasts. This includes any swelling, dimpling of the skin, or changes in the nipple, such as inversion or discharge. Next, raise your arms and repeat the inspection. Finally, place your hands on your hips and press firmly to flex your chest muscles, noting any changes.

The physical examination is typically done while lying down or in the shower. Use the pads of your fingers to check the entire breast area, including the armpit. Follow a systematic pattern, such as moving in a circular motion from the outside to the center or vertical lines, to ensure you cover the whole area. Feel for any lumps, thickening, or hardened knots. Repeat the process on the other breast.

If you detect any changes during your self-exam, it’s essential to consult a healthcare professional promptly, regardless of whether you’ve had a mammogram recently. There are some cases where women have developed breast cancer even just two months after a clear mammogram.

The MemorialCare Breast Center at Long Beach Medical Center provides high-quality, comprehensive, and dedicated breast imaging services. Our MemorialCare Breast Center specializes in the early detection of breast cancer – utilizing state-of-the-art technology for the highest level of breast imaging, including 3D digital mammography, high-resolution breast ultrasound, breast MRI, biopsies, discography, tumor localizations, and bone densitometry.

We have an all-female team of fellowship-trained radiologists focused exclusively on breast imaging and intervention. Studies have shown that this focus results in more accurate imaging interpretation and a higher quality of care.

While many breast changes are benign, only a medical professional can determine their significance. Early detection through self-exams, combined with regular mammogram screenings, significantly improves the chances of successful treatment if cancer is detected.

Need to schedule your next mammogram? Visit memorialcare.org/lbbreast.