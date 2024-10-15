As we look towards a future where healthcare becomes more equitable and accessible, understanding the significance of healthcare solutions is essential. According to the California Health Care Foundation more Californians are insured than ever before, thanks to the Affordable Care Act—there remain significant challenges to receiving timely and effective care. Emergency rooms and urgent care centers are often overwhelmed, making it difficult for patients to receive quick attention. A Report from the California Department of Health concluded that around 64% of emergency room doctors report being inundated by the sheer volume of daily cases. Shockingly, only about 10% of these visits result in hospital admissions. Yet, it begs the question why are patients not turning toward primary care or other solutions to visit the doctor?

It’s often because no effective solution has been adopted to address this gap. The staggering reality was studied by the National Institute of Health which concluded that about 30% of Emergency Department visits require true emergency medical attention. The majority of these cases could be managed in other settings, yet patients continue to seek care in the ER due to the complexities and inefficiencies in navigating the U.S. healthcare system. Amid this crisis, Falck has emerged as a thought leader and innovator, offering potential solutions to mitigate these challenges.

Falck, a Danish company founded in 1906, U.S. headquarters is located in Orange, California and they are deeply attuned to the issues surrounding the Southern California Healthcare system. Access to emergency care is a growing concern in California, particularly with the ongoing demographic shift toward an aging population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Baby boomers numbers around 76 million in the U.S., represent a significant segment that is rapidly aging, further straining healthcare systems. This will only worsen in coming years as Gen X is approaching faster toward the 65+ mark and will add another 65 million people to this critical demographic in healthcare according to the Pew Research center. As the continuous healthcare needs of the 65+ population grow, hospitals and emergency departments will continue to experience increased pressure.

Recognizing this issue, experts at Falck believe they have developed a unique opportunity to address the crisis. If urgent care centers and ERs are consistently overwhelmed, why not bring the healthcare directly to patients? Falck Mobile Care offers same-day appointments, dispatching medical professionals to patients’ homes. These mobile care units, equipped with expertly trained mobile care specialists and supported by ER doctors via virtual consultations, can perform routine tests, provide diagnoses, and guide patients through non-emergency situations that can be handled from the comfort of their homes. This service is particularly valuable for patients with mobility issues or those who rely on caregivers.

Currently, Falck Mobile Care operates in Southern California, serving areas such as Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, and El Monte. However, the company has plans to expand its operations nationwide. While Falck’s mobile healthcare services have seen significant success in international markets, adapting them to the complex U.S. healthcare system presents unique challenges. Nevertheless, Falck is confident that its model offers a viable solution for both patients and healthcare providers to address issues surrounding cost and equitable access to care.

As Falck USA CEO Yann Hedoux noted: “In the U.S. the patient often has the least decision-making power. Falck believes the patient should be at the center of decision-making. Healthcare has a cost and our patients are consumers who we want to empower. Falck is committed to revolutionizing healthcare delivery, ensuring that access to care is more convenient and affordable for everyone.”

Another critical issue in the U.S. healthcare system is the cost of care. Emergency room visits are often unaffordable for many Americans. It is estimated that around 1 in 12 Americans, or 20 million people, are burdened with medical debt. This figure is even higher for individuals with disabilities or lower-income groups, many of whom are either uninsured or underinsured. The high cost of medical care can delay treatment, as patients hesitate to seek preventative care or visit healthcare facilities due to fear of exorbitant bills.

In California, the average emergency room visit costs $2,960. This is where solutions like Falck Mobile Care can make a real difference. Currently supported by Medicare and the Scan Health Plan, Falck aims to expand its insurance partnerships even further. Most importantly, Falck is committed to keeping healthcare affordable. No patient will pay more than $349 for any of their services, significantly lowering the financial burden for patients in need of non-emergency care.

As Falck continues to innovate and expand, their patient-centered approach has the potential to address many of the inefficiencies in today’s healthcare system, providing timely, affordable, and high-quality care directly to those who need it most.