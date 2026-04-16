Ready to take the next step in your career? Considering going back to school? Perhaps you’ve thought about earning an MBA, but then reality sets in. How would you fit classes, assignments, and group projects into your already busy life?

For many working professionals, that question is the biggest hurdle. The good news? It doesn’t have to be.

At California State University, Long Beach, the Master’s in Business Administration(MBA) isn’t one-size-fits-all. Instead, there are four distinct programs that all lead to the same MBA degree. Each program is built to accommodate different schedules, responsibilities, and priorities. Instead of choosing between work and school, you can keep moving forward in both.

1. The Evening MBA: Move Your Career Forward After Work

If you work a typical 9-to-5, the Evening MBA can fit naturally into your routine. Classes start after the workday ends, so you can commit to your job while earning your degree.

Even better? Your learning is not limited to the classroom. Projects are designed to reflect real workplace challenges, so you can start applying new skills almost immediately.

“The program did a good job of mimicking the real world, where business moves fast and you need to keep up,” said Ben Arnold, Vice President of Paid Media at Little Dot Studios. “I found myself developing skills related to quicker planning and decision-making that became immediately useful in my professional life.”

2. The Weekend MBA: Keep Your Weekdays Free

If your weekdays are already packed or unpredictable, the Weekend MBA offers a different kind of balance. Classes are held in-person on Saturdays, so you can focus on school without interrupting your workweek.

For many students, that structure makes all the difference.

“I wanted the fastest route to get my degree with minimal impact to my work,” said Dean Heiss, now a Senior Manager at Southern California Edison. “Immediately following, I moved into management. My pay and career options increased as I transitioned from individual contributor to leader.”

Others point to the broader impact on their skill set.

“The program not only provided recognition to be more competitive in the workplace, but also much better skills in marketing, business development, and finance,” said Massimo Masini.

For Nicolea Pettis, a dancer and teacher, the weekend format made it possible to stay committed to her profession during the week. “It broadened my perspective on how I could leverage my business skills in creative spaces,” she said, “and empowered me to approach my career with a more strategic and holistic vision.”

3. The Online MBA: Built Around Your Life

Need the most flexibility? The Online MBA is designed to meet you wherever you are – literally and figuratively.

You can log in from anywhere in California and fit coursework into your day in a way that works for you. That might mean joining discussions on your lunch break, watching lectures after dinner, or studying on your couch once the house finally quiets down.

And while the program is flexible, it’s far from disconnected. You’ll still collaborate with classmates from a range of industries and gain the same rigorous foundation as on-campus students.

4. The Day-Time MBA: Go All In

If you are ready to focus fully on school, the Daytime MBA offers a more immersive experience.

You’ll attend classes during the day, build strong connections with your cohort, and take advantage of internships and networking opportunities. It’s a great option for recent graduates or those just starting out in their career.

“I decided to enroll at CSULB because of the diverse campus and blend of amenities the city and beach have to offer,” said Samantha Naanouh, who now works in HR at Chanel. “It’s also a very affordable program that schedules all your courses ahead of time, relieving the stress of enrolling on your own.”

One MBA, Four Paths Forward

No matter which format you choose, the end result is the same: a respected MBA grounded in real-world experience and taught by faculty who understand today’s business landscape.

The only difference is how you get there. So instead of asking, “Can I do this?” the better question might be: “When can I start?”

If you’ve been putting off an MBA because it didn’t seem realistic, it might be time to take another look. With options for evenings, weekends, online learning, or full-time study, CSULB makes it possible to keep your life and your career moving forward.

Which MBA program is right for you? Find out at CSULB and take the first step to earning your MBA.

Explore CSULB’s MBA programs and find the format that fits your life →