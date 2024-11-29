November is prematurity awareness month bringing awareness for those with high-risk pregnancy or parents of preemies at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital

According to the March of Dimes, approximately one in every 11 babies is born prematurely in California. The age of the mother is a crucial factor influencing preterm births, with evidence suggesting that the highest rates occur among both the youngest and oldest mothers in the United States. From 2020 to 2022, California’s preterm birth rates were seen mostly in women ages 40 and older, followed by those in the 30 to 39 age range, women under 20, and finally those between ages 20 and 29.

As we observe November as Prematurity Awareness Month, it serves as a vital opportunity to increase understanding of the unique challenges that premature infants and their family’s encounter. Preterm births, defined as those that occur before 37 weeks of gestation, can pose significant health risks and are a leading cause of mortality in children under the age of five. Infants born prematurely may face both immediate and lasting developmental issues. Among this group, micro-preemies—babies born at 26 weeks of gestation or weighing less than 1 pound and 12 ounces—represent a particularly vulnerable population. Given their small size and early developmental stage, micro-preemies are at an increased risk for complications, which highlights the importance of dedicated and specialized care in their early days.

This underscores the importance of having both maternity and pediatric specialty care under one roof, along with a level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), 24/7 laborist, anesthesiologist, perinatologist, and neonatologist who are there for you when the unexpected may arise – like we do at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. A level IV NICU is the highest designation by the American Academy of Pediatrics and signifies that the hospital and the care team have the capabilities to care for critically ill and premature newborns. Since we hold this designation, it indicates we possess advanced capabilities and skilled specialists dedicated to caring for sick, critically ill, and premature babies.

The NICU at Miller Children’s & Women’s is capable of treating common and complex cases, from babies who need time to learn to latch and gain weight to babies in our Small Baby Unit, who often weigh less than two pounds. For those high-risk babies, our Tiny Baby Program has a dedicated area that mimics their mother’s womb with dimmed lights, hushed voices, and a focus on giving the baby the environment it needs to continue development.

We treat nearly 1,200 critically ill and premature infants each year, emphasizing our commitment to providing the best possible care during this critical time. Some community hospitals don’t have the capabilities for high-risk moms or preemies and call us to help us transport them to our specialized children’s and women’s hospital. We have our very own transport program that allows us to quickly go and get these moms or babies from community hospitals and bring them safely to us.

For newborns who experience a birth injury called hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), where treatment is needed to begin immediately, our transport team is able to begin therapeutic hypothermia, or “active cooling,” as soon as a baby is picked up from a referring hospital in the ambulance. Therapeutic hypothermia can improve neurological outcomes and reduces stabilization and recovery time. Cooling lowers the patient’s risk of brain injury from lack of oxygen through a special mattress or blanket or simple cooling devices like cold packs.

The NICU can be an overwhelming environment for families. To support families during their hospital admission, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital has collaborated with the March of Dimes to support families through various activities, educational resources, and parent-to-parent mentoring.

The Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital is committed to providing support to families during their time in the NICU, ensuring a more comfortable experience. We recognize that siblings of premature babies may face challenges in adjusting to the NICU environment and may feel overlooked as parents divide their attention between their newborns. To address this, our Child Life Specialists will thoughtfully connect with these siblings, offering explanations that are accessible and comprehensible for young children.

Music therapists in the NICU use music to soothe and support the development of the tiniest patients by creating opportunities for parent and baby bonding, supporting development by stimulating cognitive development, and facilitating music experiences to regulate the state of babies (calming when fussy and alerting when too lethargic or sleepy).

Some babies that experience more severe premature birth complications may require long-term care in a hospital environment. The Integrated Transitional Care Area of the NICU provides extra care and attention to newborns with severe diagnoses or pending surgeries. This specialized care team stays with your baby during the length of their stay, ensuring continuity of care with interdisciplinary care teams.

With a multidisciplinary care team available 24/7, Miller Children’s & Women’s provides the latest in high-risk maternity care for those with later-life pregnancies and offers a level of IV NICU, the highest rank in the state, keeping mom and baby under one roof – no matter the acuity.

Want to learn more about Miller Children’s & Women’s level IV NICU? Visit millerchildrens.org/NICU.