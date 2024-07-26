By: Kathryn ‘Kitty’ Campuzano, BSN, RN, OCN, MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center

In 2024, there will be more than 234,000 new cases of lung cancer diagnosed in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. Lung cancer causes more deaths than breast, colon, and prostate cancer combined, accounting for about one in five of all cancer deaths. In honor of World Lung Cancer Day—Thursday, Aug. 1 – the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute team at Long Beach Medical Center wants to begin to change the narrative on “death” being the all-too-often outcome of lung cancer, but that starts with awareness around prevention and reducing stigma associated with lung cancer.

While smoking is a leading cause of lung cancer, contributing to 80% and 90% of lung cancer deaths, it does not mean that everyone who has lung cancer smoked. Or even that everyone who smokes will get lung cancer. The discourse surrounding smoking and lung cancer needs to shift away from placing blame on individuals, suggesting that “smokers should know better” or even implying that “they brought it upon themselves.” The narrative needs to be if you smoke, you should get screened early and often. Only about 6% of eligible patients receive a lung cancer screening. As a result, 40% of patients with lung cancer are diagnosed with stage IV. This is a stat that we can improve on with more screenings.

Lung cancer screening is recommended yearly for people who are between 50 and 80 years old, who are current smokers, or who have quit in the last 15 years. Besides smoking, individuals are at a greater risk for lung cancer if they have a family history of lung cancer, have a history of chronic lung disease, or are exposed to occupational agents known to target the lungs. Lung cancer can be divided into two groups: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which accounts for about 85% of lung cancers, and Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), which accounts for about 15% of lung cancers.

The Lung Program at MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center offers advanced state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive care for detecting, treating, and preventing lung cancer and lung abnormalities. The program’s care team consists of physician experts, a lung nurse navigator guiding patients through the screening and treatment process, and a thoracic nurse providing education and resources during a patient’s treatment plan.

Early detection is critical to catching and treating lung cancer at its earliest stage and will improve the survival rate of patients. Symptoms of lung cancer, such as persistent cough, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, weight loss, chest pain, and wheezing, do not typically show until the cancer is more advanced. Often, those with early lung cancer have no symptoms. This is why lung cancer screening is an essential tool to find lung cancer early when it can most likely be cured with treatment. Speaking with a primary care physician is essential to determine your eligibility for a potentially life-saving screening.

At the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center, radiologists utilize a low-dose computed tomography (CT) scan of the chest to screen for lung cancer. The low-dose CT limits the amount of radiation a person receives compared to a standard CT scan. This low-dose CT captures detailed pictures of a patient’s lungs to identify spots or nodules that may reflect cancer. Studies show that lung cancer screening with low-dose CT scans of the chest leads to 20% fewer lung cancer deaths. Lung cancer screening increases the detection of lung cancer at Stage 1 by 85%. An annual screening is recommended for high-risk patients, even if no abnormalities are seen in an initial scan.

The MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute is a regional leader in diagnosis and surgical outcomes while keeping the patient’s experience at the forefront of their recovery. U.S. News & World Report recognized MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center as a ‘High Performing Hospital’ for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

For individuals interested in learning more or wanting support to quit cigarette smoking, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center offers a Freedom from Smoking program to help support this lifestyle change with classes from certified American Lung Association instructors. The program features a personalized plan and education on smoking cessation aids and assists in building strategies for managing stress and avoiding weight gain.

This World Lung Cancer Day, take action and stand up for your right to have a full and complete life, speak with your primary care physician about getting a lung cancer screening, or check out MemorialCare’s Freedom from Smoking program that supports those considering or have quit smoking by visiting memorialcare.org/lung.