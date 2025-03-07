Young patients at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital experienced an unforgettable visit from the Los Angeles Ghostbusters, a passionate cosplay group dedicated to bringing joy to hospitalized children. With the legendary Ectomobile parked outside and the Ghostbusters making their way through the hospital halls, excitement filled the air as patients got an up-close look at the world of ghost hunting.

From posing with proton packs to receiving Ghostbusters-themed gowns, today’s visit created unforgettable memories for young patients. Through imagination, generosity, and community support, Miller Children’s & Women’s continues to foster a healing environment filled with hope and happiness.

“Character visits like this allow kids to escape the routine of the hospital and step into a world of adventure,” says Rita Goshert, director, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program. “The Ghostbusters’ visit, complete with their iconic gear and themed hospital gowns, gave our patients a moment of pure joy – something that is so important during their healing journey.”

The visit was made possible through the Fandom with a Purpose initiative by Starlight Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to delivering happiness to hospitalized children and their families. As part of the initiative, Ghostbusters fan groups across the country raised over $40,000 to fund Ghostbusters-themed Starlight Hospital Gowns, designed to help kids feel like honorary recruits. Thanks to Starlight’s partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, a “Slimed” gown design was introduced, adding to the immersive experience.

“Seeing the joy on these kids’ faces today reminds us why we do what we do,” says Matthew Zunich, Los Angeles Ghostbusters representative. “The hospital can be a scary environment for kids, so we want to give them an experience that makes them feel empowered. Starlight gowns aren’t just fun – they help remind kids that they’re the heroes of their own story and can tackle anything. They ain’t afraid of no ghosts.”

The Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program at Miller Children’s & Women’s plays a vital role in ensuring that hospitalized children still have opportunities for fun, creativity, and engagement. By partnering with organizations like Starlight Children’s Foundation, the Child Life team creates experiences that lift spirits and make hospital stays a little easier.

“We are so thankful for the Los Angeles Ghostbusters and Starlight Children’s Foundation for this meaningful visit and donation,” added Goshert. “With these Starlight gowns, our patients will not only feel more comfortable and secure, but they’ll also have a fun conversation starter with doctors and nurses.”