Coming up with gift ideas can be tricky during the holiday season, but it shouldn’t be difficult to decide when it’s time to invest in yourself. Instead of spending on trendy gadgets or another ugly sweater, why not enjoy a high-quality experience that delivers lasting value?

It may sound cliché, but education is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Even taking a single class can provide knowledge and skills that get you closer to personal or professional goals. Whether you’re looking to grow in your current role, explore a different career field, or just enrich your life by learning something new—Open University at Cal State Long Beach offers a simple way to get started.

There’s no complicated admissions process for Open U and you don’t need to be a current student at CSULB. Just register, show up, and start earning college credit at one of the “Best Colleges in America” according to Money.com. CSULB was also named #3 among national universities in promoting social mobility by U.S. News & World Report, which means it provides the kind of education that can boost your ability to adapt and thrive in the job market.

Registration for the Spring 2026 semester starts on Monday, January 12, so now’s the perfect time to shop for Open University courses and plan your next move. It’s easy to get started by browsing the upcoming class schedule and picking which ones look interesting.

The Spring class schedule features a massive choice of both undergraduate and graduate-level subjects including computer science, marketing, psychology, gender studies, statistics, environmental policy, and a whole lot more. You can learn about everything from AI and social media algorithms to mental health, social justice, and climate action. Digging even deeper, there are even a few eyebrow-raising courses that fit ultra-specific areas of interest: The U.S. and World in the 1990s, Pop Culture in Japan, Philosophy and Music, and Puzzles and Paradoxes.

Online, on-campus, and hybrid classes are available through Open University, offering flexible options to fit your busy schedule. Once you’ve chosen a class or two that fit your academic pursuits or personal interests, moving forward is just a matter of filling out an online registration form. Enrollment is on a space-available basis, and some classes may require instructor approval, but the helpful staff who receive your application will guide you through any next steps that are needed.

After you’ve signed up, then it’s time to start learning something new! Attending classes and completing assignments can earn you college credits that are usually transferable to other institutions, so if you’re aiming towards a degree, the investment in Open U will follow wherever you go.

Taking one Open U class makes it even easier to register for another during the following semester, each one a potential stepping stone towards future academic or professional credentials. Up to 24 units of Open University credit can be applied toward an undergraduate degree at CSULB, or nine units for a graduate degree. Even high school students can attend if they have a letter of recommendation from their principal or counselor.

As 2025 winds to a close, it’s a great time to start dreaming up all the goals you want to achieve in 2026. Open University offers a straightforward way to make a list, check it twice, and start the new year with the best gift you can give yourself—a fulfilling education that will give back for years to come.

Ready to get started on a fulfilling education? Visit Open University at CSULB for more information.