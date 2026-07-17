More than 100 supporters and donors gathered at Virginia Country Club for the 16th Annual Champion’s Club Classic Golf Tournament, raising a record-breaking $400,000 in critical funds to support the life-changing care provided at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach. The event marked the highest fundraising total in tournament history and included a special fund-a-need moment that generated nearly $100,000 for new equipment for the Pediatric Rehabilitation Program.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to reach their fullest potential after a life-changing injury or illness,” said Kimberly BeDell, M.D., medical director, Pediatric Rehabilitation, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “The generosity of our Champion’s Club Classic supporters will help us continue providing specialized rehabilitation care and essential equipment that empower children to regain independence, build confidence and achieve milestones that once seemed out of reach.”

New this year, the Youth Putting Challenge featured 6-year-old Kataleya Suazo, a patient of the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute, alongside Millie the Dolphin, giving golfers a firsthand reminder of the children and families their support helps each year. Following the day on the green, guests enjoyed a banquet-style dinner and lively live auction. The evening featured exclusive sports memorabilia, luxury hospitality packages, and one-of-a-kind custom experiences, all of which helped bolster the tournament’s fundraising success.

“We are incredibly grateful to the sponsors, donors and participants who made this year’s Champion’s Club Classic such a success,” said Rob Gunsalus, president, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Foundation. “Their commitment to our mission allows us to meet immediate needs across Miller Children’s & Women’s while supporting important investments in pediatric rehabilitation. Together, we are ensuring children and families have access to the specialized care and support they need to achieve the best possible outcomes.”

The funds raised through this year’s Champion’s Club Classic will support critical patient care programs, specialized equipment and programs that help children and families throughout the region.

“We are especially grateful for the support of our co-presenting sponsors, Walter’s Wholesale and Corridor Recycling, along with the many underwriters, golfers and community supporters who helped make this year’s tournament a success,” said Gunsalus. “Their generosity demonstrates the Long Beach community’s ongoing commitment to ensuring children and families have access to exceptional care close to home.”