By Jeffrey Zeleznik, D.O., family medicine, MemorialCare Medical Group – Naples

If you’re a student at California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) or Long Beach City College (LBCC)—or a parent helping your student navigate college life—you know how busy and unpredictable campus life can be. Between classes, part-time jobs, extracurriculars, and social commitments, finding time to prioritize health isn’t always easy. That’s where MemorialCare’s 24/7 Virtual Care services come in.

Whether your student wakes up with a sore throat before a big exam or needs quick advice for a lingering cough, MemorialCare offers fast, convenient access to expert providers—without leaving campus or disrupting their schedule.

College students face unique challenges when it comes to managing their health. With packed schedules and limited transportation options, getting to a doctor’s office can feel like a major hurdle. MemorialCare understands that students need healthcare that fits into their lives—not the other way around.

With MemorialCare’s HIPAA-compliant virtual care available 24/7, students can connect with licensed providers from their dorm room, apartment, or even the library. No need to travel across town or wait days for an appointment. This flexibility is especially helpful during midterms or finals, when time is tight and stress levels are high. Whether it’s a sore throat, flu symptoms, or a question about seasonal allergies, students can get answers quickly and conveniently.

For minor issues and quick guidance, students can start with a 24/7 QuickCare Visit. This online service allows them to submit symptoms and receive a treatment plan via email—typically within an hour. At just $20, it’s ideal for addressing common concerns such as eye and skin conditions, urinary tract infections, stomach discomfort, and other everyday health issues. It’s a fast, affordable way to get back to class, studying, or rest.

If symptoms are more complex or students prefer to speak directly with a provider, 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care is available. This video visit service connects students with a licensed provider from the comfort of their home or dorm. It’s designed for all ages and costs either a co-pay or $75. Providers can treat issues such as cold and flu symptoms, sinus infections, allergies, stomach problems, ear infections, and address medication questions. They can prescribe medications, recommend over-the-counter remedies, and advise on next steps—often within minutes.

Imagine waking up with a fever the morning of a big exam. Instead of waiting hours at an urgent care center, you go online, consult with a provider, and receive a treatment plan—all before your first class. Both services are open to everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or arepatients of MemorialCare.

For general questions or help navigating care options, MemorialCare offers a 24/7 call line at no cost. Students can speak with a representative to find a doctor, book appointments, or get help with billing. MemorialCare patients also have access to the 24/7 Ask a Nurse service, where registered nurses can assess symptoms, answer medical questions, and help develop care plans.Both can be accessed by calling (855) 649-0158.

Additionally, students can use MemorialCare’s Online Chat 24/7 feature to check symptoms, ask questions, find providers or locations, and book appointments. The chat is available 24/7 and includes the option to speak live with a human.

Even routine check-ins—such as discussing sleep habits, nutrition, stress management, or wellness goals—can be conducted virtually. Students can also consult about immunizations or preventive screenings, making it easier than ever to stay proactive about their health while staying focused on academics.

Accessing MemorialCare’s 24/7 Virtual Care services is simple. Just visit memorialcare.org/get-care-now to explore your options.

When an in-person visit is necessary, MemorialCare’s In-Person Urgent Care centers are available for non-emergency needs such as abdominal pain, minor injuries, fractures, wound care, asthma, and vaccinations. Hours may vary by location, and students can check wait times online to plan accordingly.

As a primary care physician at MemorialCare Medical Group – Long Beach (Naples), I understand how busy and unpredictable college life can be. Whether you’re a freshman adjusting to a new routine or a senior preparing for graduation, my goal is to make healthcare simple, accessible, and tailored to your needs. Make an appointment by calling 877-696-3622.