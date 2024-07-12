MemorialCare’s Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach received a special visit from the nonprofit organization, AFutureSuperHero and Friends, on Saturday, June 22. Dedicated to spreading joy to hospitalized children, AFutureSuperHero and Friends made bedside visits and delivered toys to Miller Children’s & Women’s pediatric patients during their grand tour across all 50 states this year.

Pediatric patients had the unique experience of engaging with their favorite superheroes, Deadpool and Wolverine, filling rooms with laughter and animated conversations. Before leaving each room, the superheroes presented patients with unique gifts that catered to the child’s interest.

“My brother and I love Deadpool, I’ve watched all the Deadpool movies with him,” says 11-year-old pediatric patient Milagros. “I was so excited when I heard he was coming and bringing gifts. He gave me extra since I just graduated 5th grade. My favorite gift was Mirabel from Encanto and the unicorn themed board game.”

Yuri Williams, the founder of AFutureSuperHero And Friends, is on an extraordinary mission to bring joy and smiles to the faces of children in every children’s in hospitals across the United States. The journey began at Miller Children’s & Women’s and will continue through all 50 states, with Yuri and his team dressed as superheroes, delivering toys and spreading happiness along the way.

“Our mission is simple yet powerful: to bring joy to children facing difficult times,” says Yuri Williams, founder of AFutureSuperHero And Friends. “We believe that every child deserves a chance to experience the joy of childhood, no matter their circumstances. By visiting children’s hospitals across the United States, we hope to inspire hope, courage, and resilience in the hearts of young patients everywhere.”

The Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program at Miller Children’s & Women’s was developed to help make the hospital experience a more positive one for children of all ages. The Child Life Program partners with community organizations, like AFutureSuperHero and Friends, to cultivate fun, engaging events that help brighten the spirits of patients and make hospitalization easier. Character visits hold a special place in children’s hearts, offering a unique experience exclusive to the hospital that makes them feel valued and cherished during difficult times.

“Through special character visits like today, our goal is to bring more than just joy to hospitalized children,” says Jacqueline Cancino, child life specialist, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. “These visits create moments of wonder and hope that transcends their hospital rooms. They inspire children to envision a future beyond their current challenges and remind them of the magic present in every moment of life.”