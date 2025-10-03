Every October, a sea of pink fills the lawn at the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center as more than 100 people form a giant human ribbon—symbolizing hope, unity, and the fight against breast cancer. This powerful visual marks the kickoff of the annual “Hope Lives Here” event, where the MemorialCare Breast Center care team joins survivors, mentors, and employees to raise awareness about the life-saving importance of early detection.

While breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women, it’s important to recognize that it doesn’t discriminate by age. Recent studies reveal a troubling rise in diagnoses among younger adults, making early detection more critical than ever—even for those under 40.

One of the most powerful moments of the event came from 30-year-old breast cancer survivor Cori Reynolds, whose story reflects the growing reality that breast cancer can—and does—impact young adults. Her journey began in June 2024, when she discovered a lump in her breast and a swollen lymph node in her armpit. Encouraged by her mother, Cori scheduled a mammogram at Long Beach Medical Center—a decision that led to her diagnosis of stage 3A invasive ductal carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer. Today, Cori was able to announce that just hours before the event, she received her last injection of her follow up treatment, Phesgo, which is a shot to help prevent the recurrence of breast cancer.

“I leaned on my family, friends and the MemorialCare team, who became my lifeline throughout treatment,” said Cori. “The compassion I received, especially from Women Guiding Women, was a source of strength that carried me through my darkest days. Ringing the cancer-free bell marked a moment of pure hope I’ll never forget. Now, I mentor other women and share this message with everyone: listen to your body, trust your instincts and never hesitate to speak up for your health—no matter how young you are.”,

Regular mammograms and self-exams significantly improve survival rates by catching cancer early, when it’s most treatable. When detected at its earliest stage, breast cancer has a five-year survival rate of 99%, underscoring the importance of regular screenings and self-exams. With one in eight women expected to develop breast cancer in their lifetime, self-awareness and prompt action can truly make all the difference.

“As we kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month today, I’m reminded of how much this cause means to all of us,” said Jessica Rayhanabad, M.D., medical director, breast surgery,MemorialCare Breast Center, Long Beach Medical Center. “Today’s event is about more than just awareness—it’s about love, support and emphasizing the importance of annual mammography screenings.”

The MemorialCare Breast Center, part of the Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center, specializes in the early detection of breast cancer. Utilizing advanced imaging technology, the center delivers highly accurate results and increases cancer detection rates.

To schedule a mammogram or learn more about the MemorialCare Breast Center, visit memorialcare.org/LBBreast.