By: Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital

When your child needs medical care—whether it’s a routine checkup, help managing a chronic condition, or support through a complex diagnosis, you want to know that every doctor involved is working together, sharing information, and focused on delivering the best possible outcome. That’s exactly what the Miller Children’s Care Network is designed to do.

Launched by Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, part of MemorialCare, the Miller Children’s Care Network is an initiative that brings together more than 100 pediatricians and specialists across South Los Angeles and North Orange County. It’s built to make pediatric care more connected, more efficient, and more responsive to the needs of families.

The Miller Children’s Care Network acts as a true “medical home”—a central hub for your child’s health needs. From preventive care and sports physicals to specialized treatment for asthma, allergies, and chronic conditions, the network ensures every aspect of your child’s care is covered and coordinated.

Because providers in the network have the ability to access a shared electronic medical record system, your child’s health information can be more easily exchanged across participating practices. Many providers have already adopted this shared system, allowing for seamless coordination of care. Practices that have not yet adopted the system are supported through a pathway that helps them transition when ready, further strengthening continuity and collaboration. This means less paperwork, fewer repeated questions, and a smoother experience for families.

The network’s value-based care model means providers are incentivized to prioritize your child’s long-term health, not just individual visits. This approach encourages prevention, early intervention, and coordinated care, keeping kids out of the hospital and enabling them to thrive in their communities.

For families, this translates into faster referrals to specialists, more coordinated care, and a smoother experience navigating the health system. Whether your child needs help managing asthma, developmental delays, or a rare condition, every provider is working from the same playbook.

Here’s what you can expect when your child is part of the Miller Children’s Care Network:

• Seamless access to your child’s full medical history across providers.

• Fewer delays, less paperwork, and more coordinated care.

• A care model focused on outcomes, not just appointments.

• No sign-up required—just ask your child’s doctor if they’re part of the network or look for a participating provider.

The network also supports small and medium-sized practices by giving them access to modern tools for tracking vaccinations, managing chronic conditions, and coordinating specialty referrals. This allows more providers in your community to offer high-quality, connected care without needing to send you elsewhere.

As the network grows, it’s laying the foundation for smarter, more responsive pediatric care across the region. Providers use shared data to track outcomes, collaborate virtually, improve quality, and adopt best practices that align with the needs of local families. With more than 800 eligible pediatricians, internists, family medicine physicians, and adolescent health specialists in Miller Children’s & Women’s service area, the potential for impact is enormous.

This initiative reinforces Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital’s long-standing commitment to pediatric health and innovation. By building a strong, coordinated care network that functions as a medical home, the hospital supports primary care providers, enhances specialty access, and ensures children receive the care they need, when and where they need it most.

To explore the list of participating providers and learn more about how the network supports families, visit Miller Children’s Care Network.