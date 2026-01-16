By: Gretchen Stipec, M.D., radiologist, MemorialCare Cancer Institute, Long Beach Medical Center

Seniors account for nearly 28% of all new cancer cases and face higher mortality rates than younger individuals. To help detect cancer earlier—when it’s most treatable—a new research study is evaluating the clinical impact of GRAIL’s Galleri® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test among Medicare beneficiaries. The three-year REACH study will compare up to 50,000 participants who receive standard cancer screenings plus three annual Galleri tests with those who receive standard cancer screenings alone. Enrollment is focused on recruiting participants that reflect the Medicare population, including individuals 50 years of age and older with the hope of being able to detect these cancers earlier, in earlier stages, when they are most treatable.

The REACH Study focuses on individuals aged 50 and older who are enrolled in Medicare. The study uses a simple blood draw to identify patterns in the blood that can screen for and detect multiple types of cancer. This innovative research initiative evaluates the effectiveness of the Galleri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test.

The Galleri test screens for cancers before they become symptomatic, including those without recommended screening tests, potentially reducing the number of advanced-stage cancers in the Medicare population. Blood samples will be collected and analyzed for a cancer signal, with further diagnostic follow-up required if a signal is detected, to be determined at the discretion of the individual’s health care provider.

This groundbreaking study highlights MemorialCare Cancer Institute‘s dedication to innovative health care solutions and its ongoing efforts to improve patient outcomes through early detection and personalized care. MemorialCare is dedicated to community-based health, with a focus on preventative medicine – screening is the best way to catch cancer early, when it is in its most treatable phase. Multi-cancer early detection tests are just another step forward in the population health initiative.

MemorialCare Cancer Institute continues to lead the way in cancer care, offering comprehensive and personalized treatment plans. The institute is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and advancing cancer care by focusing on innovative health care solutions and early detection. Initiatives like the REACH Study and the use of the Galleri multi-cancer early detection test exemplify its commitment to proactive and personalized care. By continuously advancing early detection methods and providing high-quality care, MemorialCare Cancer Institute remains a beacon of hope for cancer patients and their families.

Want to learn more about the REACH Study? Call (657) 241-3740 or email the care team at [email protected].