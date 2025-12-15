Fireworks are a cherished part of American tradition, but illegal aerial fireworks have become a growing source of disruption and concern. These explosive devices — which fly into the air, detonate loudly and can cause real fear for families, seniors, pets and veterans — are illegal statewide. Yet they continue to appear in neighborhoods every July.

In the debate surrounding fireworks, one fact is often overlooked: California’s State Fire Marshal-Approved “safe and sane” fireworks are not the cause of these problems. The data shows they may be part of the solution.

Safe and Sane fireworks include small, ground-based items such as fountains, ground spinners, and smoke devices. They do not explode, do not fly into the air, and must pass certification by the California State Fire Marshal before they can be sold. By contrast, firecrackers, rockets, Roman candles, aerial shells and M-80s are illegal statewide.

The difference becomes clear when looking at the numbers. Over a 13-year period, the Los Angeles County Fire Department found no significant fire losses caused by Safe and Sane fireworks.

The more recent data is consistent. In 2024, LA County Fire documented 142 fireworks-related fires; only two involved Safe and Sane products, and neither caused property damage. In 2025, 87 such fires were reported; 74 were caused by illegal fireworks, and only one involved a State-Approved device — with zero damage.

Statewide trends match this pattern. According to the State Fire Marshal, more than 1,200 fires and over $30 million in damage since 2024 were caused by illegal fireworks, not legal ones.

Cities looking for effective tools to reduce illegal fireworks are now examining whether providing a safe, legal alternative may help. In 2025, the City of Orange authorized State Fire Marshal-Approved Safe and Sane fireworks, and the first-year results were immediate and encouraging. A report from Police Chief Dan Jevec showed a 12% reduction in fireworks-related calls, a 68% drop in calls on July 4, and a twelvefold increase in illegal fireworks seizures. These results demonstrate how clear rules, strong public education and a legal option for celebration can redirect behavior away from illegal fireworks.

Cities also benefit financially. Permit fees, sales taxes, and administrative fines help fund additional enforcement, drone patrols and public education. Wholesalers contribute safety videos, brochures and reporting tools such as the “Nail ’Em” smartphone app. Only certified local nonprofit organizations may operate retail stands, and for many, this is their most important annual fundraiser — often generating $10,000 or more for youth sports, food banks, veterans’ programs and community services.

None of this minimizes the frustration many residents feel about illegal fireworks. Noise late into the night, stress for vulnerable neighbors and fear of fire are all real concerns. But separating what is legal and regulated from what causes harm is essential. Safe and Sane fireworks are not the source of the fires or injuries plaguing communities. Illegal aerial explosives are.

As the nation prepares for the 250th anniversary of its founding in 2026, cities have an opportunity to balance celebration with safety. Allowing Safe and Sane fireworks — combined with enforcement, education and nonprofit partnerships — has been shown to reduce illegal fireworks, support community programs and keep families safe.

That is a model worth considering before next July 4.