Laserfiche, a longtime community partner and global leader in AI-driven content management, transformed its Long Beach headquarters into a summer carnival, all for a good cause. The company hosted a dunk-tank fundraiser as part of their annual summer employee celebration in support of patients at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. The event not only celebrated and brought together Laserfiche employees, but gave employees a chance to give back to their very own community.

The highlight of the event was the dunk tank, giving Laserfiche employees a fun opportunity to send their executives into the water after purchasing a throw.

David Kim, M.D., president of MemorialCare, kicked off the festivities by throwing the event’s first ceremonial “pitch,” with excited cheers and plenty of applause. With each dunk, employees helped raise funds for critical programs and services that support young patients and their families.

The festive atmosphere, complete with games, raffles, food, and funnel cake, reflected Laserfiche’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

“Over the years, Laserfiche has continued to be a key community partner, lifting the spirits of patients at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital by volunteering their time at annual holiday events, toy drives, holiday card campaigns, and awareness campaigns for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Blood Disorders Awareness Month,” said David Kim, M.D., president, MemorialCare. “Their generosity makes a meaningful impact in the lives of our patients and families, and we are so grateful for their continued commitment to our mission and to the betterment of the Long Beach community.”

In addition to supporting Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Laserfiche has also supported MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for showing up with such enthusiasm—not just to have fun, but to make a meaningful impact,” said Peter Wayman, president, Laserfiche. “Events like these exemplify our commitment to giving back to the community. We are excited to continue supporting children’s health and carrying on this important work together.”

Proceeds from the summer event will directly benefit the programs and services at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, one of only eight freestanding children’s hospitals in California. Each year, more than 13,000 children are admitted for inpatient care, with tens of thousands more receiving specialized treatment in outpatient specialty centers.

Laserfiche’s continued generosity helps ensure these children and families receive expert care close to home—and reminds them that their community is cheering them on every step of the way.