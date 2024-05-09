LAWineFest makes a triumphant return to Harry Bridges Memorial Park at the Long Beach Harbor June 1 and 2 for its 19th iteration of celebrating all things wine. Seen as Los Angeles County’s premier wine tasting event, wine producers from around the globe converge for two days of wine exploration and fun, bringing everyone from the wine aficionados to the wine newbies together to sip what they like, and like what they sip.

Featuring hundreds of award-winning wines – plus craft brews, kombucha and other fun beverages – the outdoor event, held adjacent to the historic Queen Mary, provides the quintessential Long Beach backdrop where wine exploration and education is balanced with many other activities, including live music by the Unofficial Slam Band, delicious food trucks, boutique shopping, and more. And it’s all for a great cause. The LAWineFest has once again partnered with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club to raise awareness and funds.

New for 2024, LAWineFest’s VIP Garden has undergone a revamp with co-hosts Fuego at Hotel Maya and Jackson Family Wines. Not only do VIP ticket holders get to experience exclusive boutique wineries – wineries that produce less than 2,500 cases per year – and the whole Fest itself, but now the VIP area is an Elevated Sip and Pour experience, with Jackson Family Wines pouring tastes of several of the brand’s premium labels, alongside Fuego’s Chef Victor Juarez, who has curated a menu of delicious small bites. VIP tickets are limited to just 400 per day, so organizers do anticipate they will sell out early.

“We are excited to be returning to Long Beach and the beautiful Harry Bridges Park, and can’t wait to introduce Festgoers to this year’s list of established wineries, alongside newer producers pouring their incredible varietals in the general area and the VIP Garden. We’re also including several breweries, ciders and a few surprises, just adding to the overall experience for our guests,” said LAWineFest director and CEO Scherr Lillico. “We’re so lucky to be supported by our sponsors, including Hotel Maya, Los Angeles Magazine, Long Beach Post, Acqua Panna, S. Pellegrino, Long Beach Transit, Brixton, Ron Zacapa Rum and Hyatt Vacation Clubs, among others. 2024 is currently projected to be another sell-out.”

Fest organizers encourage ticketholders to make a weekend out of it with an overnight stay at the waterfront Hotel Maya or the iconic Queen Mary – both easy walking distance from the Fest.

Attendees are encouraged to have some fun at the main stage with the band, as well as peruse the vast array of lifestyle exhibitors, offering everything from wine accessories, chocolates, jewelry, clothing, candles, along with a dozen tasty food trucks and purveyors, and more.

LAWineFest hours are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Parking will be available at the Pike Outlets and Aquarium with free shuttles running constantly throughout the day. Designated Drivers, carpooling, ride sharing services, and public transportation are highly recommended. An ever-growing list of wineries, breweries and shops is located at LAWineFest.com.

Tickets are now on sale for discounted prices for a limited time. Those interested in attending the Fest should sign up to learn more and be alerted on special priced tickets at www.lawinefest.com. Tickets at the door will be available, subject to capacity (tickets sold out early last year):

General Admission (at the gate): $100 Includes entry to the Fest, a commemorative souvenir stemless glass to keep, unlimited* wine and craft brew tastings, water, coffee, and the overall Fest experience.

VIP Boutique Garden, Co-Hosted by Hotel Maya and Jackson Family Wines (at the gate): $150 Provides all that GA does, PLUS tasting wines from a dozen gem Boutique Wineries, defined as producing less than 2,500 cases of wine each year, alongside premium wineries, along with tasty snacks, some seating and more. As a result, only 400 VIP All Access tickets are available per day so purchase early – Saturday VIP sells out early. On Saturday only, you also have the ability to enter the Fest one hour early (at 1 p.m.). No early entry Sunday.

Designated drivers are encouraged, and get to join their friends and enjoy all the amenities of the day for only $25 (does not include any alcohol tastings).

The legal bits: