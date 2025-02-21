The Long Beach Cancer League, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for cancer awareness, research, and psychosocial services, recently presented a check for $88,017 each to the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center and the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. This philanthropic gift – totaling $176,000 – will support comprehensive care and psychosocial programs for children and adults affected by cancer or serious blood disorders.

Two years ago, the Long Beach Cancer League partnered with MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s to fund various psychosocial programs and comprehensive cancer care. Since the partnership began, all proceeds raised by the Long Beach Cancer League, including those from its annual gala, have been directed to MemorialCare’s adult and pediatric cancer programs – ensuring that funds raised locally stay within the community.

“For nearly 50 years, the Long Beach Cancer League has been raising funds for cancer research and services for the American Cancer Society, and we made the historical decision to have the Todd Cancer Institute and the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute as our sole beneficiaries,” said Sheryl Stewart, president, Long Beach Cancer League. “This ensures that we prioritize patients and their families in our community, as well as the dedicated care teams who support them.”

At the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute, a multidisciplinary care team provides transformational care for children with cancer and serious blood disorders. Community funding plays a vital role in supporting psychosocial programs that are typically not covered by insurance, such as the Art Therapy Program, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program, and School Reintegration Program. It also helps provide access to psychologists, social workers, and cancer support services for patients and their families.

“It takes about 20 to 25 different specialties and professionals to care for a child with cancer or sickle cell disease,” says Annie Santos, program director, Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute, Miller Children’s & Women’s. “The Long Beach community always rallies together to support one another – especially its children.”

At the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute, patients receive personalized care from a multidisciplinary team that offers advanced technology, nationally recognized physicians, and innovative treatments in a compassionate environment. Treatment plans are tailored to each patient’s unique needs and may include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. Patients also have access to a range of research trials and early detection programs to prevent or detect cancer in its earliest stages. Psychosocial support is integrated into each treatment plan to promote overall well-being in mind, body, and spirit.

“We are incredibly grateful for the funding that helps us support our cancer patients – not just through clinical care, but also with essential psychosocial services,” said Lisa Poormon, PT, DPT, MEd., executive director, clinical institute-oncology, MemorialCare Cancer Institute. “Research has shown that patients experience better outcomes when their emotional and mental well-being are prioritized alongside their physical care. We deeply appreciate community partners like the Long Beach Cancer League for their unwavering support.”

Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s continue to provide innovative, compassionate, and comprehensive care for cancer patients. With the support of community organizations like the Long Beach Cancer League, MemorialCare remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional care that addresses the physical, mental, emotional, and social needs of every patient.