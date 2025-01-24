Long Beach Food, Art & Music (FAM) Festival organizers, including Lauren and Phillip Pretty – the sibling duo behind the Michelin-rated Heritage Restaurant – joined Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital leadership for a special $20,000 check presentation in support of the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute.

After finalizing the event’s financial results, the organizers of the second annual FAM Festival proudly presented the check in December. The October festival, which nearly tripled the funds raised compared to its inaugural year, highlighted the community’s growing commitment to supporting pediatric cancer care.

“We are deeply grateful for the generous support from the Long Beach community and the incredible effort by Lauren, Phillip, and all the festival organizers,” says Annie Santos, program director, Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute. “Their dedication ensures that we can continue providing advanced care and support to children and families facing cancer diagnosis.”

The FAM Festival has quickly become a hallmark event in Long Beach. Bringing together the best in local food, art, and music. This year, attendees enjoyed an open bar and bites from top local restaurants, including Heritage, Gusto, and Sushi Nikkei. At the same time, live performances by Soft Palms, Cassowary, and Space Beach Cowboy set the stage for an unforgettable evening. The event also featured an auction showcasing exclusive artwork by local artists like Dave Van Patten.

The event celebrated the festival’s success and the vital contributions of local businesses and artists who united to make a difference for children undergoing cancer or serious blood disorders treatment.

“This event is about more than just incredible food, art, and music; it’s about coming together as a community to support a cause that matters,” says Lauren Pretty, co-organizer of the FAM Festival. “We’re thrilled to see the impact it’s making and can’t wait to see how it grows in the coming years.”

As one of only 10 children’s hospitals in the United States to have full accreditation through the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons, the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute provides quality, compassionate care to children with cancer, sickle cell disease and other serious blood disorders.

“The Long Beach Food, Art & Music Festival is a shining example of what our community can achieve when we come together for a common purpose,” says Rob Gunsalus, president, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Foundation. “Thanks to the dedication of the organizers and the generosity of attendees, we are able to provide critical support to children and families. This growing partnership inspires hope and makes a lasting impact.”