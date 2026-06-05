MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital celebrated the opening of its new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) lounge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, providing a dedicated space for Long Beach first responders who transport patients to the Emergency Department and adult and pediatric Level II Trauma Center.

The new EMS lounge provides a relaxing environment for EMS professionals to recharge after caring for patients in high-stress situations. Designed with their demanding schedules in mind, the space allows first responders to step away from clinical areas to complete documentation, decompress, and access refreshments while on the go.

“EMS professionals are often the first point of care for patients experiencing medical emergencies, and their work is both physically and emotionally demanding,” said Gary Purushotham, chief executive officer, Long Beach Medical Center. “This dedicated lounge is a small but meaningful way to recognize their contributions and provide a place where they can pause, recharge and prepare for the next call.”

The opening, kicked-off National EMS Week at Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s, underscoring MemorialCare’s commitment to supporting the well-being of EMS personnel who play a critical role in patient care and outcomes. The ceremony also included a blessing of the new space led by Rev. Joshua Yee, manager of Spiritual Care at Long Beach Medical Center, recognizing both the demands of frontline care and the importance of restoration.

“We are grateful for our EMS partners who are on the front lines every day being heroes,” said Rev. Joshua Yee. “You see so much in the field and in the hospital, and this space is meant to offer a moment of peace—a place to rest, reflect and restore before returning to serve the community.”

The EMS lounge reflects the continued partnership between Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital and the first responder community, reinforcing a shared commitment to supporting those who deliver critical care—both in the field and upon arrival at the hospital.