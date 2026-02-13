On Friday, Feb. 6 – National Wear Red Day – more than 100 MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center employees united to take a stand against heart disease, the leading cause of death for women in the United States. Participants lined the hospital footbridge with “Stand 4 Women’s Heart” posters bearing the names of women they love, creating a moving tribute before gathering in their hospital uniforms, lab coats, red T‑shirts and heart‑shaped sunglasses, forming a giant human heart to raise awareness of heart disease being the No. 1 killer of women.

“I encourage everyone to talk to two women in your life today about the importance of recognizing their symptoms and helping them find out what their risk is to develop heart disease,” says Nissi Suppogu, M.D., medical director, Women’s Heart Center, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Long Beach Medical Center. “With 1 in 5 women dying from heart disease in the U.S., it is important to encourage the women in your life to recognize heart symptoms and to know key metrics to prevent it, such as their weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose levels, and to work toward healthy goals and good quality of life.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only about half of women are aware heart disease is their leading cause of death. Women’s symptoms often look different from the dramaticchest‑clutching moment people expect to see. Women may experience chest pain differently and often present as chest discomfort, pressure or heaviness in the chest, or pain that spreads to the back, jaw or arm, unusual fatigue, weakness and shortness of breath. These symptoms can appear with exertion, stress, or even at rest — and recognizing them early and getting checked soon can be lifesaving.

Another key misconception is that heart disease is always caused by a major blockage in a large artery.

“About half of the women who present with chest pain don’t have a major blockage,” Dr. Suppogu explains. “Many have conditions like microvascular disease, or conditions involving the heart’s small vessels. These conditions require specialized testing and expertise to diagnose; testing that isn’t available everywhere.

Dr. Suppogu leads the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute’s Women’s Heart Center, a program dedicated solely to address the differences in heart disease with a focus on prevention and early detection of heart disease in women. With two years of additional fellowship training focused exclusively on women’s cardiovascular health, Dr. Suppogu works to close long‑standing gender gaps in cardiac care and improve outcomes for women of all ages.

The Women’s Heart Center is also the only program of its kind serving South Los Angeles and North Orange County, offering women access to advanced diagnostic testing, second opinions and care designed specifically around the unique ways heart disease presents in women. The clinic operates at MemorialCare Medical Group – Douglas Park, with specialized testing performed at Long Beach Medical Center.

Wear Red Day is observed on the first Friday in February each year which is dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease among women. This annual event encourages people to wear red clothing and accessories to show their support for heart health and to promote heart disease prevention.

“If something doesn’t feel right and you are concerned for symptoms involving the heart, don’t wait, get checked!” Dr. Suppogu says. “And if your tests are normal but your symptoms continue, seek a second opinion. You are your own best advocate.”

To learn more about the importance to “Know Your Numbers,” download this informative postcard guide located at memorialcare.org/womensheart.