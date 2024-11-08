MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is committed to supporting patients in every way possible, including helping them participate in the democratic process. On Monday, Nov. 4 and Tuesday, Nov. 5, the hospital offered hospitalized patients the opportunity to vote in the 2024 presidential election, providing ballots to those who are unable to visit the polls or submit their ballot by mail. This initiative ensures patients can experience their right to vote, even during their hospitalization.

“At MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, we believe that a positive patient experience includes supporting our patients’ rights and autonomy,” says Robert Gonzales, director, Patient Relations, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “By offering inpatients the opportunity to vote, we help them stay engaged with their community and retain a sense of normalcy during their hospital stay. This initiative underscores our commitment to treating each patient with dignity and respect, making their experience Simply Better at every step of their journey.”

The importance of this initiative was echoed by Joan, one of the patients who received assistance in filling out her ballot request form.

“This is so wonderful the hospital is able to do this for us,” says Joan. “I’m so happy to be able to vote, even while I’m here.”

Long Beach Medical Center’s Patient Relations team, Interpreter Services team, and nursing staff work collaboratively to coordinate these efforts, ensuring that eligible patients receive their ballots and the necessary support to cast their votes from their hospital rooms. This initiative highlights the hospital’s decision to maintaining a connection between patients and their communities, even in times of difficulty.

“Voting is a fundamental right, and we believe that every patient should have the opportunity to participate in our democracy, regardless of their health situation,” says Gonzales.

By facilitating this vital process, Long Beach Medical Center not only fosters a sense of empowerment among its patients but also highlights the value of civic engagement as an essential part of holistic healthcare.