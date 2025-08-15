Long Beach Hospital nationally ranked for Obstetrics & Gynecology and earned high-performing ratings in 21 types of care, placing it among California’s top hospitals.

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals as a high performing hospital for 21 adult specialties, procedures and conditions—the highest distinction awarded in the publication’s Procedures & Conditions ratings. In addition, Long Beach Medical Center received a national ranking for Obstetrics & Gynecology moving up to number 17 from last year’s 26 spot.

“Being recognized across a broad spectrum of specialties and procedures—as a high-level community hospital delivering care often associated with major academic institutions—is a powerful reflection of the team’s dedication to quality metrics and our focus on keeping the patient at the center of all that we do in healthcare,” said David Kim, M.D., president, MemorialCare Health System. “Their commitment to delivering the most advanced, high-quality care to our communities is what drives these achievements—and continuing to elevate that care will always be our top priority.”

To determine rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,400 hospitals across 15 adult specialties and 22 procedures and conditions. To determine the Best Hospitals, U.S. News analyzed each hospital’s performance based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from over 800 million records of patient care.

Long Beach Medical Center received numerous high performing rankings for Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings, with along with ranking in the top 17 hospitals in the country for Obstetrics & Gynecology—for the fourth consecutive year. These ratings recognize care that is significantly better than the national average, measured by factors such as patient outcomes. It is designed to assist patients and physicians in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

In addition, Long Beach Medical Center scored high-performance rankings for Back surgery (Spinal Fusion), Diabetes, Heart Arrhythmia, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pacemaker Implantation, Pneumonia, Stroke, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology—ranking it among the top seven hospitals in all of the Los Angeles Metro Area and among the top 13 ranked hospitals in California, rating it among the top 3% of all California acute care hospitals.

With top rankings across a wide range of specialties and procedures, Long Beach Medical Center continues to set the benchmark for quality, safety, and patient outcomes in California and beyond.