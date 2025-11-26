By: Nilesh Vora, M.D., medical director, MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute, Long Beach Medical Center and co-chair, Bucket List Project Foundation

For more than 14 years, the MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center has partnered with the nonprofit Bucket List Project Foundation to bring moments of joy, hope, and fulfillment to terminally ill patients. This enduring collaboration began in 2011, inspired by Kenny Kozikowski, a Long Beach resident and patient at the MemorialCare Cancer Institute who was diagnosed with stage four metastatic colorectal cancer. Kenny’s bucket list included attending a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and participating in a professional photo shoot—wishes that were made possible through the Palliative Care Program at Long Beach Medical Center.

Kozikowski’s final request before his death in May 2013 was deeply moving. He wished that others facing similar circumstances be given the same chance to experience joy and dignity. That wish became the foundation for what is now the Bucket List Project Foundation.

Since then, the Bucket List Project has become a vital partner with the palliative care team at MemorialCare Cancer Institute, working hand-in-hand to identify patients and coordinate the logistics of each wish. This partnership is fueled by the unwavering generosity of the Long Beach community, whose support has transformed the lives of countless patients and families. More than a charitable initiative, the Bucket List Project represents a progressive model of care—one that recognizes the importance of emotional and psychological well-being alongside clinical treatment.

The Bucket List Project brings deep personal dreams to life, whether it’s reuniting with loved ones, experiencing a long-held adventure, or simply enjoying a moment of peace. By weaving wish fulfillment into the fabric of patient care, we help restore a sense of purpose, connection, and peace during life’s most vulnerable moments.

One patient enjoyed a girls’ weekend aboard the Queen Mary; another received VIP access to the Motorcycle Grand Prix. A mother battling cancer was able to take her young daughter to Disneyland, where they were serenaded by Cinderella and surprised with a cake shaped like Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.

Beyond individual wishes, the Bucket List Project’s reach extends to seasonal support through its Adopt-a-Family Program. Last year, the initiative supported more than 20 families affected by cancer, delivering personalized gifts, essentials, and holiday cheer during a festive event outside the Todd Cancer Pavilion. Patients were greeted by their care teams and received packages tailored to their needs, creating moments of warmth and connection during the holiday season.

Now entering its 14th year, the partnership between MemorialCare Cancer Institute and the Bucket List Project stands as a testament to what’s possible when medicine and humanity come together. This initiative brings light, love, and lasting memories to those facing life’s most difficult journey—fulfilling heartfelt wishes that offer comfort and joy during critical moments of care.

The success of the Bucket List Project is driven by community involvement, donations, and volunteerism. We remain committed to ensuring that no eligible patient is denied a wish due to lack of resources. As the Bucket List Project looks to expand its reach across Southern California, we continue to seek new partnerships and funding to serve more patients and families.

Want to join the movement? Call (562) 933-0900 or visit thebucketlistproject.com to contribute.