Hundreds of cancer survivors, patients, families, and community supporters dressed in vibrant tutus and colorful costumes gathered along the Long Beach shoreline Saturday for the 26th Annual Team Spirit Long Beach Cancer 5K. The event, benefiting MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center, brought the community together to celebrate survivorship, honor loved ones lost to cancer, and raise funds toward a $250,000 goal supporting psychosocial cancer programs.

Unlike medical treatments typically covered by insurance, many psychosocial resources rely on philanthropic funding to remain available. These programs help patients and families navigate the emotional, financial, and practical challenges of cancer, providing resources such as counseling, nurse navigation, peer mentorship, support groups, and assistance with barriers to care.

“Cancer affects far more than a patient’s physical health. It can impact their emotional well-being, relationships and ability to manage everyday life,” said Mariusz Wirga, M.D., medical director, psychosocial oncology, MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute. “The generosity of everyone who participates helps us continue providing the emotional and practical support that can make a meaningful difference throughout the cancer journey.”

Among those sharing their experiences at the event was Stacy Byone, a breast cancer survivor and nurse practitioner at MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute. Having experienced cancer as both a patient and health care professional, Byone now helps others navigate the challenges she once faced.

“As a breast cancer survivor, I understand firsthand how overwhelming a cancer diagnosis can be and how important it is to know you’re not facing it alone,” said Byone. “As a nurse practitioner, I have the privilege of helping patients through some of the same challenges I once faced. Team Spirit Long Beach is a reminder that behind every diagnosis is a person, a family and a community ready to support them.”

Funds raised through Team Spirit help sustain programs such as Beat the Odds and Boost the Odds, which teach research-based strategies for managing stress, symptoms and treatment-related side effects. Women Guiding Women: Cancer Support & Education connects newly diagnosed breast and gynecologic cancer patients with survivors who provide guidance throughout treatment and recovery. Additional resources include spiritual care, social work, mind-body oncology coaching and yoga. These support programs are available to cancer patients and families throughout the community, regardless of where they receive treatment.

Beyond fundraising, the 3.1-mile walk featured interactive educational booths focused on cancer prevention and early detection. Participants explored a giant walk-through pair of inflatable lungs highlighting the importance of lung screenings and shared personal messages at the “Why I Walk” wall, honoring loved ones and encouraging those currently undergoing treatment.

The event also highlighted the longstanding relationship between MemorialCare and the Long Beach community, bringing together physicians, nurses, volunteers and supporters who have helped sustain Team Spirit for more than two decades.

“For 26 years, Team Spirit Long Beach has demonstrated the incredible strength and generosity of our community,” said Gary Purushotham, CEO, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “Since joining Long Beach Medical Center, I have seen firsthand the dedication of our care teams and the meaningful relationships they build with patients and families. It is inspiring to see our community come together to ensure no one has to navigate cancer alone.”

Fundraising for Team Spirit Long Beach continues through the end of December. To support psychosocial cancer programs at MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute, visit MemorialCare.org/TeamSpirit.