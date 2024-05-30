Thousands of people will make their way to the waterfront this weekend, to celebrate all things wine at the 19th LAWineFest, at Harry Bridges Memorial Park in the Long Beach Harbor. Seen as Los Angeles County’s premier wine tasting event, this year is no different, with wine producers from regions around the world coming to pour. The event focuses on education in a fun, approachable way – making it perfect for every level of wine drinker.

Of particular note for 2024 is the event’s VIP Garden, co-hosted and sponsored by Jackson Family Wines and Long Beach’s own Fuego Restaurant of the Hotel Maya. Don’t miss Saturday, when the literal “Michael Jordan of Wine” will be on-hand to lead the Jackson Family Wine’s black glass tasting. Five-time Sommelier of the Year, Jordan is also a veteran restaurateur and often noted as the “Sommelier for the People.” He is one of only 15 people in the world who hold a Master Sommelier Diploma, as well as a Certified Wine Educator Diploma from the Society of Wine Educators. Guests will also have a chance to taste small bites curated by Chef Victor of Fuego at the Hotel Maya. Fior di Latte will also be offering cheese and charcuterie samples to pair perfectly with the wine tastings.

“LAWineFest has always been about wine first and foremost,” said LAWineFest CEO Scherr Lillico. “We are thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan and JFW, which will complement the whole Fest experience perfectly. We are also thankful for the Long Beach community, and our sponsors, including Hotel Maya, Long Beach Post, Los Angeles Magazine, Puente Hills Land Rover, Acqua Panna, S. Pellegrino, Long Beach Transit, Brixton, Ron Zacapa Rum and Hyatt Vacation Clubs, among others.”

Featuring hundreds of award-winning wines – plus craft brews, kombucha and other fun beverages – the outdoor event, held adjacent to the historic Queen Mary, provides the quintessential Long Beach backdrop where wine exploration and education is balanced with many other activities, including live music by the Unofficial Slam Band, delicious food trucks, boutique shopping and more. And, it’s all for a great cause. The LAWineFest has once again partnered with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club to raise awareness and funds.

LAWineFest hours are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Parking will be available at the Pike Outlets and Aquarium of the Pacific with free shuttles running constantly throughout the day. Designated drivers, carpooling, ride sharing services and public transportation are highly recommended. An ever-growing list of wineries, breweries and shops can be found at LAWineFest.com.

Tickets are now on sale for discounted prices for a limited time. Those interested in attending the Fest should sign up to learn more and be alerted on special priced tickets at www.lawinefest.com. Tickets will be available at the door , subject to capacity (tickets sold out early last year):

General Admission (at the gate): $100 Includes entry to the Fest, a commemorative souvenir stemless glass to keep, unlimited wine and craft brew tastings, water, coffee, and the overall Fest experience.

VIP Garden, Sponsored by Hotel Maya (at the gate): $150 Provides all that GA does, PLUS tasting wines from over a dozen gem Boutique Wineries, which are defined as producing less than 2,500 cases of wine each year, premium wineries, along with tasty snacks, some seating and more. As a result, only 400 VIP All Access tickets are available per day so purchase early – Saturday All Access sells out early. On Saturday only, you also have the ability to enter the Fest one hour early (at 1 p.m.). No early entry Sunday.

Designated drivers are encouraged, and get to join their friends and enjoy all the amenities of the day for only $25 (does not include any alcohol tastings).

The legal bits:

Must be 21 years of age to be on the premises. (Sorry, no infants either – ABC rules)

Absolutely no pets – certified service animals trained to help people with disabilities only.

Wineries/breweries reserve the right to limit consumption.

