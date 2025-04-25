Long Beach, Calif. – April 15, 2025 – MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital have a longstanding partnership with OneLegacy to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation – and how one person can fundamentally change and save lives through their decision to become an organ donor. For nearly two decades, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital have worked alongside OneLegacy to promote organ, eye, and tissue donation in the Long Beach community.

April is recognized as Donate Life Month, a time dedicated to encouraging Americans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors, and to honor those who have saved lives through the gift of donation. In the last year, Long Beach Medical Center has had 13 organ donors, 45 tissue donors, and 34 ocular donors, helping improve over 2,800 lives.

“Our near 20 year-partnership with OneLegacy helps bring attention to why organ donation is so important in health care, in our community, and even within our own families,” says Joe Kim, M.D., chief medical officer, Long Beach Medical Center. “Every time I see the Donate Life flag flying on our campus, I’m reminded of the incredible generosity of organ donors and their loved ones. And if you’ve ever witnessed an honor walk, it stays with you forever. It’s one of the most powerful things we do – lining the hallways in silence to pay tribute to a donor as they move from the hospital room to get ready for organ procurement. It’s a moment of profound respect, reflection and gratitude.”

Despite the remarkable advancements in medical science, the need for organ donors continues to outpace the number of available organs. More than 123,000 people in the United States are currently on the organ transplant waiting list, and on average, 21 people die each day while waiting for a match.

“One organ donor has the potential to save up to eight lives, and tissue donors can enhance the lives of as many as 50 people,” says Dr. Kim. “The impact of organ donation extends beyond the recipients; it also provides a sense of hope and healing for the families and friends of both donors and recipients.”

Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital encourage the Long Beach community to recognize the importance of having conversations about organ donation and end-of-life care. While these conversations can feel uncomfortable, making decisions in advance can help relieve loved ones of difficult choices during an already emotional time. National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD), celebrated annually on April 16, encourages individuals to have these conversations and make informed decisions about their healthcare and end-of-life wishes, including the possibility of organ donation.

“National Healthcare Decisions Day is important as it gives the power, and ultimately the dignity, to the individual to decide what they want their final health care decisions to be,” says Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “While it may not be a comfortable conversation, or even a thought, completing an advanced directive is just as important as having a will. Determining how you want to be treated at end-of-life is just as essential as deciding what happens to your assets.”

MemorialCare offers an advance directive form available in seven languages – English, Spanish, Khmer, Vietnamese, Farsi, Chinese, and Tagalog – to help individuals document their wishes.

For more information about organ donation and how to register, visit memorialcare.org/acp.

About MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach are members of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare delivery System. Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s are designated with the prestigious Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing. Long Beach Medical Center, with a century of compassionate care across a spectrum of medical and surgical specialties, utilizes cutting-edge technology. Miller Children’s & Women’s provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults — as well as maternity care for expectant mothers — all under one roof. Their shared campus ensures seamless care for patients of all ages, from newborns to older adults. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org for more information.