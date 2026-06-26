Two MemorialCare Medical Group physicians recently returned from Vietnam after providing lifesaving medical, dental and vision care to more than 2,300 residents in one of the country’s most underserved regions. Pediatrician Matthew Coulson, M.D., of MemorialCare Medical Group–Laguna Hills, and family medicine physician and chief medical information officer Vinh Nguyen, M.D., of MemorialCare Medical Group–Huntington Beach, spent a week providing essential medical, dental, and vision care in the Mekong River Delta’s Soc Trang province as part of a humanitarian mission with the Project Vietnam Foundation (PVNF).

During the mission, the team transformed rural middle schools into temporary clinics, giving residents direct access to healthcare services rarely available in the region. Working alongside 11 physicians, six dentists, four pharmacists, four optometrists and more than 20 volunteers, the group provided 1,500 prescription glasses, conducted 800 dental exams and procedures, and cared for roughly 900 children—many of whom were seeing a healthcare professional for the first time.

For Dr. Nguyen, who is Vietnamese but U.S.-born, the mission held deep personal significance.

“Returning to my family’s roots to serve was humbling and profoundly meaningful,” said Dr. Nguyen. “Even though the days were long, it never felt like a burden. The smiles we saw made every moment worth it.”

Dr. Nguyen was joined by his son, Bryce. Dr. Coulson was accompanied by his wife, Diana; his son, Brady; and his mother‑in‑law, Anh, who served as a translator, demonstrating the mission’s power to unite families across generations in service.

Each morning began before sunrise, with volunteers traveling hours over rural roads to reach remote communities in the Mekong Delta. By the time the team arrived, families were already waiting, with some having journeyed long distances for the chance to see a doctor.

“Many of us go into medicine with a desire to serve, but the realities of life can make that feel distant over time,” said Dr. Coulson. “This mission reconnected us to that purpose. At a time when the world feels divided, this experience brought people together in a deeply meaningful way.”

In a lighthearted moment that captured the heart of the mission, Dr. Coulson and Dr. Nguyen handed out rally monkeys—fuzzy mascots from the Los Angeles Angels baseball team—to children during clinic visits. The simple gesture sparked laughter and eased nerves, turning a medical visit into a memory of joy.

The mission extended into a second week in Ho Chi Minh City, where PVNF surgical teams performed life-changing procedures, including cleft lip and palate repairs for children who otherwise might never receive corrective surgery. These operations will impact patients for a lifetime, improving speech, nutrition, and quality of life.