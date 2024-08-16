The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center’s electrophysiology team, led by Mark Lee, M.D., medical director of the program, successfully completed its 200th WATCHMANTM procedure for patients with atrial fibrillation (Afib), a common heart rhythm disorder affecting millions of Americans. This milestone signifies the program’s standing as one of the most advanced and comprehensive in the south Los Angeles region.

Dr. Lee performed the landmark 200th procedure, showcasing MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center’s capabilities of treating a great number of patients with the latest in advanced technologies. The Institute is comprised of nationally recognized physicians who perform innovative treatments to provide the complete continuum of cardiovascular care.

“Reaching our 200th WATCHMAN case demonstrates the hard work and quality care of our electrophysiology program, which is committed to helping patients with atrial fibrillation get their lives back,” says Dr. Lee. “The WATCHMAN device is an excellent option for reducing the risk of stroke without blood thinners in these patients.”

The WATCHMAN device is a small device implanted in the heart’s left atrial appendage, which is where the vast majority of blood clots form and cause strokes in Afib patients. The device, which is inserted through a minimally invasive procedure, offers an alternative to long-term anticoagulant therapy, providing stroke protection while potentially reducing bleeding risks associated with blood thinner medications.

The device occludes, or closes, the left atrial appendage to prevent clots from forming and entering the bloodstream. Over time, heart tissue grows over the implanted device, making it a permanent part of the body.

“Patients who would benefit from treatment with the WATCHMAN device include those with Afib who are at high risk for stroke and have an increased risk of bleeding complications from blood thinner medications,” says Dr. Lee. “Most patients report a significant improvement in their quality of life as they report less bruising in their arms and legs and not needing to worry about missing their daily dose of blood thinners.”

Offering the latest in advanced technologies, The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center has a dedicated cardiovascular catheterization lab equipped with the latest technology and staffed by nationally recognized physicians to provide the complete continuum of cardiovascular care. The Heart & Vascular Institute offers a comprehensive range of services for patients with cardiac disorders, including diagnostic testing, device implementation, and follow-up care.

To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/lbheart.