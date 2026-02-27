For the eighth year in a row, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has earned recognition on Newsweek’s 2026 list of World’s Best Hospitals, reinforcing its longstanding reputation for clinical excellence and high-quality patient care. Long Beach Medical Center ranked among the top 100 hospitals nationwide, the top 20 hospitals in California, and the top five hospitals in the region. It continues to be the only hospital in the greater Long Beach region, including Lakewood and Los Alamitos, to receive this distinction.

“Being recognized among the world’s best hospitals for eight consecutive years is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and continuous process and performance improvement—hallmarks of high-quality clinical outcomes,” said Eugene Kim, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “Our teams consistently uphold standards that go above and beyond, reflecting the level of care our community deserves.”

Presented by Newsweek in partnership with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the World’s Best Hospitals recognition honors hospitals that demonstrate excellence in adapting to evolving healthcare challenges while delivering exceptional patient-centered care. This distinction highlights the innovative treatments, advanced clinical expertise, and compassionate care provided by the care team at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center to communities throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

For 2026, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center was also named an 8-Year Champion and All-Time Winner, a distinction reserved for hospitals that have consistently earned placement on the World’s Best Hospitals list over multiple consecutive years. This recognition underscores the organization’s sustained performance and leadership on a global scale.

Newsweek and Statista Inc. use a rigorous methodology designed to ensure the quality and validity of the rankings. For the 2026 evaluation, four primary data sources were used:

• Hospital quality metrics: including indicators related to patient safety and quality of care

• Recommendations from medical experts: including doctors, hospital managers, and healthcare professionals

• Results from patient surveys: reflecting patient experience and satisfaction

• Statista PROMs Implementation Survey: assessing the use of patient-reported outcome measures

The World’s Best Hospitals 2026 ranking evaluates leading hospitals across 32 countries, selected based on factors such as standard of living, life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals, and data availability. Inclusion on this list reflects MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center’s position as a provider of globally benchmarked, high-quality care.

The World’s Best Hospitals 2026 rankings will be published on Newsweek.com on the morning of February 25, with top-performing hospitals also featured in an upcoming print edition of Newsweek. This recognition further strengthens MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center’s reputation as a trusted healthcare leader committed to excellence, innovation, and outstanding patient outcomes.