Recognition Positions Long Beach Medical Center as Regional Leader in LA County for Cardiac Arrest Care

Long Beach, CA – August 5, 2025 – MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been named an Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) Receiving Center, effective July 1. This recognition positions Long Beach Medical Center as one of just five facilities in Los Angeles County to provide this advanced cardiac arrest care.

ECPR is an advanced life-saving technique used when conventional resuscitation measures fail to revive someone in cardiac arrest. ECPR involves Veno-Arterial (VA) ECMO to take over the function of the heart and lungs, providing oxygenated blood to the body while medical teams work to address the underlying cause of cardiac arrest.

“ECPR is a vital and time-sensitive intervention that offers a crucial lifeline in otherwise dire cardiac emergencies,” said Amir Abolhoda, M.D., medical director, adult ECMO program, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center. Studies have demonstrated that ECPR serves as a vital bridge to recovery, enhancing survival rates in cardiac arrest patients.”

This designation follows the medical center’s four-year participation in the Los Angeles County EMS ECPR Pilot Study, which included institutions such as UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and L.A. General Medical Center.

“As one of the original pilot sites—receiving a large number patients transported for ECPR evaluation during the study—we’ve been able to establish protocols and collaborative workflows that have strengthened our hospital’s capacity to deliver rapid, specialized care to this critical patient population, extending well beyond our immediate catchment area,” said David Shavelle, M.D., medical director, adult cardiology & interventional lab, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center.

The new designation is expected to improve survival rates for patients suffering cardiac arrest. Long Beach Medical Center’s integrated teams in emergency and cardiac services work together to provide advanced patient care.

“Our ability to rapidly mobilize the ECMO Team is the result of years of coordinated effort, comprehensive education, and meticulously refined protocols—all made possible through the support and collaboration of every department involved,” said Jennifer Torres, BSN, RN, program manager, STEMI/ECPR Receiving Center at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “This achievement shows our commitment to giving each patient the best care when they need it most. Our successes are thanks to the dedication and teamwork of everyone involved in the care of these patients.”

This prestigious ECPR designation highlights MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center’s dedication to adopting the most advanced medical technologies for patient care. By investing in state-of-the-art procedures like ECPR and maintaining a 24/7ECMO Team, the medical center demonstrates its ongoing commitment to offering cutting-edge, life-saving interventions for the community.

“Our ECPR designation underscores our unwavering commitment to using advanced medical technologies to continue providing exceptional care when it matters most,” said Dr. Abolholda. “Our ECMO Team is comprised of highly trained multidisciplinary specialists who deliver continuous, around-the-clock care—from emergency intervention to rehabilitation—ensuring each patient receives the highest standard of care every step of the way.”

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. At the forefront of specialized care, research, and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced healthcaretechnologies, including pioneering surgical systems like – ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS®.Recognized among the top 3% of all California acute care hospitals, Long Beach Medical Center is recognized as “Best Hospital” for OBGYN and Orthopedics, ranked regionally in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report, and earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With premier centers dedicated to cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurosciences, and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.