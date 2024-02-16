On Monday, Feb. 12, MemorialCare Medical Group hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new health center in Lakewood, Calif. Recognizing the increased demand for health care services in the area, MemorialCare Medical Group Lakewood expands access to care for those in the Lakewood community, providing pediatrics, family medicine and internal medicine to residents of Lakewood.

“MemorialCare Medical Group is not just expanding its footprint; it’s redefining health care accessibility with the opening of this health center,” says Annamarie Jones, chief operating officer, MemorialCare Medical Foundation. “MemorialCare Medical Group is here to support the health and wellness of this community for years to come, and this celebration is a testament to the strength and unity that define Lakewood.”

The highly anticipated ceremony included MemorialCare executives Dr. David Kim, chief executive officer, MemorialCare Medical Foundation; and Yair Katz, chief executive, MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. Notable attendees included Lakewood Mayor Ariel Pe, local and federal dignitaries including Julia Arce, representing US Congressman Robert Garcia; Franbert Calderon, representing Speaker Emeritus Anthony Rendon; Kasie Hervey, field representative for US Congresswoman Nanette Barragán and members of the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, led by its president, Marisela Santana. The event also drew participation from the local business community, with members from Greater Long Beach, Lakewood, and Fairfield Family YMCA locations in attendance.

“This newest primary care location in Lakewood expands the access that local families have to outstanding health care right in their backyard,” said Mayor Pe. “This new primary care facility ensures patients will have timely access to diagnosis and treatments. I am excited about this development and the services it adds to our community.”

Guests were able to explore the facility through guided tours led by MemorialCare Lakewood team members. The Lakewood health center has 16 exam rooms, a lab for efficient blood draws and a shared procedure room, beautifully designed to support comprehensive primary care services.

The health center will accept most insurance plans including Medi-Cal – offering expanded access to one of the most vulnerable populations: children. Patients who visit this center also have access to MemorialCare’s Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital and Long Beach Medical Center, located within a 15-minute drive, should the need arise for pediatric or specialty care, bringing comprehensive care to the Lakewood community.

The MemorialCare Medical Group Lakewood location is open and began seeing patients the morning of Monday, Feb. 12. The health center is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Patients can make appointments by calling (877) 696-3622 or by visiting www.memorialcare.org/memorialcare-medical-group-lakewood.