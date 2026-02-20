Back and neck pain are among the leading causes of disability, impacting millions of Americans and driving billions in healthcare costs each year. For many, the assumption is that surgery is inevitable—but MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute at Long Beach Medical Center is challenging that notion with the launch of its new Back & Neck Health Center.

The MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute represents a major shift in how spine care is delivered. Traditionally, patients suffering from pain are often referred directly to surgeons, bypassing conservative treatments that could resolve symptoms without an operating room. The Back & Neck Health Center flips that model, offering a streamlined pathway that begins with the least invasive options and escalates only when necessary.

“Surgery is not always the first step in treating spine pain,” says Andrew Hanna, D.O., medical director, Back & Neck Health Center, MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, Long Beach Medical Center. “Our goal is to provide a clear care plan that prioritizes conservative and minimally invasive treatments before considering surgical intervention.”

The need for this approach is clear. Common causes of back and neck pain include poor posture from prolonged screen time, muscle strain, arthritis, herniated discs, and spinal stenosis. Lifestyle factors such as obesity and smoking also play a role. Left untreated, these conditions can worsen, leading to long-term complications and, in some cases, surgeries. Early intervention is critical—and that’s where MemorialCare’s new Back & Neck Health Center excels.

At the Back & Neck Health Center, care begins with healing—not surgery. Every patient receives a personalized plan focused on restoring mobility through conservative methods first. This includes ergonomic education, posture training, and guided stretching programs. Physical therapy plays a central role, with access to specialized equipment and a dedicated rehabilitation space designed to strengthen muscles and improve flexibility.

“Our first priority is helping patients heal without surgery,” says Dr. Hanna. “We begin with conservative, movement-based and rehabilitative care, and only progress to interventional treatments when truly necessary—ensuring the safest, most effective path to lasting relief.”

If symptoms persist, care advances in a thoughtful, stepwise manner to targeted, image-guided interventional therapies—such as precision injections and anti-inflammatory treatments—designed to treat pain at its source. Medications are used when appropriate, and surgical options are considered only after all appropriate conservative and interventional therapies have been explored. This patient-first approach ensures every individual receives the least invasive, most comprehensive care possible.

For those who require more advanced treatment, MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute offers minimally invasive spine surgery and complex spine procedures for challenging cases. If conservative options fail and symptoms such as weakness, numbness, or loss of function persist, patients are seamlessly referred to expert surgeons. This integrated model ensures continuity of care and allows surgeons to focus on cases that truly require their expertise.

Located inside the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Pavilion, the Back & Neck Health Center provides a modern, patient-friendly setting designed for comfort and efficiency. By bringing everything together in one location, patients avoid the confusion of multiple referrals and scattered appointments.

Back and neck pain affect nearly 80 percent of adults at some point in their lives, according to national health data. MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute’s new Back & Neck Health Center changes the narrative that surgery is the first answer. It often shouldn’t be and only should be considered in extreme circumstances, as a decision made directly with the patient after exhausting all other options.

“Our mission is simple,” Dr. Hanna says. “Relieve pain, restore mobility, and help patients return to the activities they love without unnecessary surgery.”

Learn more about the Back & Neck Health Center or call (562) 933-4014.