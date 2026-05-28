The City of Long Beach Health Department has partnered with CredibleMind to bring mental health wellness to our community. The platform is available to anyone who wants to learn more about mental health or find support for themselves or someone they love. CredibleMind is the free online platform that brings together expert-rated and vetted videos, podcasts, apps, books, and articles all in one easy-to-use place. Confidential and available 24/7, with CredibleMind, you can learn new skills, understand your own mental health, take a mental health assessment, and browse our library of thousands of mental well-being resources.

The SmartScreen Long Beach Assessment is designed to help community members better understand their mental health and connect to resources tailored to their needs, including online, local, and national services that support different age groups, substance use, eating disorders, veteran support, domestic violence, housing, and trauma/PTSD. In approximately 10 minutes, users can complete a confidential screening and receive personalized recommendations for local and online mental health support services.

In addition, the Health Department also launched the “Mental Health is Just Health” awareness campaign focused on young people ages 14 to 24. Developed in partnership with the City’s Youth Advisory Council, the campaign features Long Beach youth participating in activities such as reading, drawing, walking along the beach, yoga and talking with friends to promote mental health and wellness. This project was made possible through a grant from Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.

To take your assessment or learn more, visit: Longbeach.gov/mentalhealth