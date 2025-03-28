Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, part of MemorialCare Health System, announced the launch of the Miller Children’s Care Network, a comprehensive network designed to connect families with expert primary and specialty pediatric care. The Miller Children’s Care Network brings together an integrated network of pediatricians and specialists to enhance the quality, accessibility and overall value of health care provided to patients across the South Los Angeles and North Orange County region.

“Our vision with the Miller Children’s Care Network is to redefine pediatric health care in our region,” says Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “By integrating primary care with our extensive network of pediatric specialists, we’re ensuring families have seamless access to exceptional, quality-driven, coordinated care. The network also supports pediatricians by improving access, offering shared contracting and purchasing opportunities, enhancing data-sharing through electronic medical records, and fostering physician-to-physician collaboration.”

In 2021, senior leadership at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital conducted nationwide physician surveys to assess the benefits and needs of joining an integrated network like the Miller Children’s Care Network. The critical themes identified included improving access to specialty programs and specialists, leveraging Miller Children’s & Women’s brand and educational programs, providing practice management and administrative support, introducing Epic electronic medical records to participating practices, and establishing contracting vehicles with multiple stakeholders.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to setting new standards in pediatric medicine and enhancing the health and well-being of children in our communities,” says Laurie Sicaeros, chief strategy officer, MemorialCare. “We’ve created an active and ongoing program to evaluate and modify practice patterns by a network’s physician participants, creating a high degree of interdependence and cooperation among the physicians and their practices to improve timely access and ensure quality.”

Currently, the Miller Children’s Care Network has more than 100 pediatricians, including MemorialCare Medical Group pediatricians and independent community pediatrician groups throughout the region.

“We have a dedicated group of pediatricians and specialists who want to do more for our youngest community members and their families,” says Dr. Tse. “We want to ensure that children with chronic illnesses or developmental delays receive the expedited, leading care they deserve, as well as support for their families.”

This integration supports the management of chronic conditions like asthma or gastrointestinal issues, as well as the treatment of complex or acute illnesses. By fostering strong partnerships between primary care providers and pediatric specialists, the network creates a unified approach to each child’s health care journey.

About Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital:

Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system. As one of only eight free-standing children’s hospitals in California, Miller Children’s & Women’s treats nearly 13,000 children each year — and has become a regional pediatric destination for more than 69,000 children requiring specialized outpatient care through its Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village Outpatient Center and satellite centers in Torrance, Fountain Valley, and Irvine. With maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists available 24/7, Miller Children’s & Women’s cares for birthing people with high-risk pregnancies and premature infants all under one roof. Visit millerchildrens.org to learn more.