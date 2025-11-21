Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital announced a new partnership with Super Bowl Champion and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as its official brand ambassador. The new partnership supports the hospital’s mission to deliver quality, compassionate pediatric specialty and maternity care to families across South Los Angeles County and North Orange County.

“As a father of four young daughters, I can’t imagine what we would do if one of them faced a serious illness or injury that required hospitalization,” said Stafford. “Many families have experienced firsthand just how essential children’s hospitals like Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital are. The doctors and nurses at these hospitals have specialized training, because caring for kids isn’t the same as treating adults. I’m honored to stand behind a place that brings hope, healing and expert care to so many families.”

Stafford’s leadership, resilience and long-standing commitment to community make him an ideal ambassador for Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. As part of this partnership, Stafford will help raise awareness highlighting the vital role children’s hospitals and philanthropic initiatives supporting access to high-quality pediatric care are, especially as they face ongoing challenges related to Medicaid funding and reimbursement for the most vulnerable patients: infants, children and teens.

“We are deeply grateful for Matthew’s support of our children’s hospital,” said Rob Gunsalus, president, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Foundation. “This is about celebrating our patients and families, inspiring donors and educating the community on how valuable it is to have a children’s hospital right in your own backyard. We are absolutely thrilled that the first step Matthew has taken is to support Miller Children’s & Women’s with the My Cause, My Cleats initiative.”

Through the league’s annual My Cause, My Cleats campaign, players spotlight causes close to their heart by customizing their game-day footwear. This year, Stafford’s cleats feature artwork created by patients from Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, a meaningful design that celebrates their creativity, courage and strength.

“There have been many moments in my life when I was the underdog,” Stafford added. “And in every one of those moments, someone believed in me. After learning about Miller Children’s & Women’s, I realized that every child deserves someone in their corner. That’s what this hospital represents, hope, care and community. As a Los Angeles resident and proud dad, I’m honored to help shine a light on that.”

To learn more about Miller Children’s & Women’s or to make a donation, visitmillerchildrens.org/GiveStafford.