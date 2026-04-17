For National Dolphin Day, a visit led by Millie the Dolphin helped young patients reimagine care, courage and recovery — under the sea.

In a special celebration of National Dolphin Day on Tuesday, April 14, the non-profit Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach opened its doors to patients from Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, inviting them into the behind-the-scenes world of animal care for a special experience led by the hospital’s beloved mascot, Millie the Dolphin.

This unique tour gave patients at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital the opportunity to explore the parallels between animal and human healthcare, helping them see that needing medical care is something shared across species — not something that only happens to them. The experience emphasized shared journeys of healing, resilience and recovery, showing children that treatment, tools and hospital stays are part of a broader story of care and compassion. Millie, accompanied by her young friends, guided the patients through the Aquarium, where they learned how veterinary professionals care for injured and ill animals using many of the same medical tools and techniques they recognize from their own experiences as patients.

“For Millie’s very special day, we were excited to partner with the Aquarium of the Pacific to give our patients a chance to engage with the veterinary world,” said Rita Goshert, director, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “When children see animals receiving X-rays, checkups and treatments, just like they do, it helps normalize their own hospital experiences and makes them feel less isolated. This visit went beyond a special outing by helping our patients better understand their care, find comfort in shared experiences, and build confidence as they continue their healing journeys.”

Among the participants were 4-year-old Michael Palma and 2-year-old Gabriella Alfaro, patients at the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. For them, the visit offered a joyful pause from routines often shaped by appointments and treatments.

Rather than being patients for the day, the children became helpers — observing real X-rays from animals treated at the Aquarium, listening to Millie’s heartbeat, and practicing gentle medical care on plush animal “patients.” Through hands-on play and discovery, they were able to reframe their own medical experiences in a more positive, empowering way.

Guided by Dr. Brittany Stevens, Aquarium of the Pacific veterinarian, and Tanya Camper, veterinary technician, the children learned how animals of all sizes are safely diagnosed and treated. The experience included helping feed a prehensile-tailed skink and a green sea turtle, sparking curiosity and excitement throughout the visit.

“This day is meaningful because children who have spent time receiving medical care can see those same or similar tools and techniques used to help animals heal at the Aquarium’s Molina Animal Care Center,” said Dr. Stevens. “We hope this special day brings comfort, and are grateful that the kids could visit the Aquarium and connect with the animals.”

While the Aquarium does not house dolphins (instead offering opportunities to see them in the wild), it embraced Millie’s mission wholeheartedly — opening its doors to show children that compassion and care extend across species and settings alike. On National Dolphin Day, Millie reminded patients that courage, care and resilience are essential to healing, whether on land or under the sea. Through this hands-on experience, Miller Children’s & Women’s patients were able to see recovery from a new perspective — one rooted in connection, hope and shared journeys of healing.