Athenna Crosby, the newly crowned Miss World America 2024, brought joy and inspiration to patients and families at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach during a special visit. The 26-year-old American-Venezuelan model and actress, who will represent the United States at the 72nd Miss World pageant, spent her day brightening the holiday season for young patients.

During her visit, Athenna made bedside visits, spending meaningful time with each child and asking about their holiday wish lists. Among the patients she met was 3-year-old Ryan, who is receiving care at the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute. Athenna joined Ryan during a physical therapy session, helping him craft dolphins out of playdough and creating lasting memories.

“It was so wonderful to meet Athenna today,” says Ryan’s mother, Bell Lopez. “Ryan was so excited to play with her and immediately gave her a hug when she walked in. She was so kind, and we’re so happy we got to meet her.”

Athenna also took time to crown a few young patients as honorary Miss World contestants, bringing smiles to their faces and making them feel special.

“Being here today at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital was an incredible experience,” says Athenna. “It’s so important for me to connect with the community, and I’m honored to meet some of the bravest individuals I’ve ever encountered. These kids are so resilient and strong.”

In addition to her bedside visits, Athenna delivered lunch to Javier, a patient in rehabilitation, and played games with 8-year-old Joshua on his iPad, spreading smiles and laughs throughout her visit.

“Moments like these make such a big difference for our patients and families, especially during the holidays,” says Rita Goshert, director, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program. “Having someone like Athenna, Miss World America, spend time with our children brings them so much joy during what could otherwise be a challenging time.”

Athenna’s visit brought smiles and comfort to patients and their families, showcasing the power of small acts of kindness to make a lasting impact. Her time at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital will be remember as a day filled with joy, connection, and hope.