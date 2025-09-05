MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has expanded its MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute’s Spine Health Center with the launch of a new Back & Neck Health Center, led by Dr. Andrew Hanna, a double board certified fellowship-trained pain medicine specialist and newly appointed medical director. The Center delivers advanced interventional treatments, including minimally invasive procedures, along with comprehensive non-surgical care for a broad spectrum of spine conditions.

As part of the MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute, the Back & Neck Health Center is designed to simplify the journey to relief for patients experiencing back and neck pain—especially those who may feel lost in the traditional referral system. A dedicated patient care coordinator will help guide patients through the process, managing referrals from their primary care physicians and ensuring timely access to appropriate care.

“We’re taking a streamlined, patient-first approach to spine care,” said Andrew Hanna, D.O., medical director, Back & Neck Health Center, Orthopedic & Spine Institute, Long Beach Medical Center.

“Surgery is not always the first step in treating spine pain. At our Health Center, we establish a clear care pathway to optimize relief by advancing through conservative and minimally invasive options in the most appropriate and effective way.”

The Back & Neck Health Center is located inside the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Pavilion, within a multi-specialty clinic space that serves a variety of patient needs beyond cancer care. The center offers comprehensive, conservative spine treatment in a multidisciplinary outpatient setting. By centralizing care at one location, the center addresses a common challenge: patients being referred directly to surgeons without first exploring appropriate less invasive options.

“Too often, patients are sent directly to a spine surgeon prior to seeking appropriate diagnosis, conservative therapies, and minimally invasive intervention first,” Dr. Hanna explained. “This health center ensures patients are seen by the right provider at the right time—with a team approach that includes pain specialists, physical therapists, and surgeons working together.”

The Center also supports evolving insurance requirements, which often require conservative treatments before surgical approval. In addition, it helps primary care physicians by managing early-phase care and supports spine surgeons by allowing them to focus on complex surgical cases.

“This health center fills a major gap,” said Dr. Hanna. “By offering interventional procedures and physical therapy up front, we help patients access the care they need, without falling through the cracks.”

Dr. Hanna brings extensive training and experience to his role as medical director. He is double board certified in Interventional Pain Management and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, having completed his fellowships and residency at UCLA and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He also trained at Larkin Community Hospital in Miami where he was awarded the prestigious intern of the year award, earned his medical degree from the University of Nevada Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from UC Riverside.

With this expertise, Dr. Hanna and the Back & Neck Health Center team are equipped to serve a wide range of patients—from Medicare-aged adults to middle-aged individuals who have developed spine pain.

“Back and neck pain affect the majority of our population,” Dr. Hanna said. “Our goal is to intervene and treat these issues early and effectively, before they turn into something that requires surgery.”

For patients who do not respond to conservative treatment, referrals are made to expert surgeons at the Orthopedic & Spine Institute for further evaluation.