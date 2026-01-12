New Year’s resolutions are often easy to make but hard to keep. To overcome that challenge, it can help to set realistic goals first and then check items off your to-do list quickly, so that you can feel a real sense of accomplishment in 2026.

Open University at Cal State Long Beach (CSULB) is the perfect way to kick off the year with something simple to achieve immediately, while also working towards meaningful long-term goals. An enormous range of college courses are available this spring—with no formal university application required—offering you the opportunity to gain new skills and earn college credit without jumping through hoops.

Classes for the Spring semester start on January 20, 2026. Whether you want to upskill for a new career path or get ahead in your current studies, Open U at CSULB offers flexible options to fit busy schedules. Sign up for online, on-campus, or hybrid classes by simply filling out a basic form (no application required!) Enrollment is on a space-available basis, and some classes may require the instructor’s approval, but helpful staff will guide you through the next steps.

The Spring class schedule offers undergraduate and graduate-level subjects including computer science, marketing, psychology, gender studies, statistics, environmental policy, and a whole lot more. Browse the Spring 2026 schedule to choose your classes and then fill out the registration form. Be sure to use the correct form, depending on whether you’re a new or returning student, and then submit your course selections.

Up to 24 units of Open University credit can be applied toward an undergraduate degree at CSULB, or nine units for a graduate degree, and even high school students can attend with a letter of recommendation. Open U students get a campus ID number that unlocks access to the online learning platform Canvas, so in addition to classes and curriculum, you’ll also get to enjoy other campus resources like the University Library and its hi-tech ISPACE facility, which features a virtual reality lab, 3D printing materials, and podcast studios.

Registration is now open for Open U classes and will be available until February 16, 2026. Now is the time to learn new skills and earn transferable academic credit.

Make this the year you stick to your goals and move them forward! Visit Open University at CSULB to get started today.