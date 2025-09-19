By: Jacqueline Casillas, M.D., medical director, Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital

Every September, communities unite to recognize Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month as a time to honor the resilience of young patients and the unwavering dedication of those who care for them. In Long Beach, the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute and Sickle Cell Center at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital provides hope, compassion, and advanced care for families navigating these life-altering diagnoses.

Childhood cancer remains the leading cause of disease-related death among children in the United States, with an estimated 15,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Sickle cell disease, the most common inherited blood disorder, affects about 1 in every 2,070 live births in the U.S., causing severe pain episodes and significantly impacting quality of life. Early diagnosis, especially through newborn screening for sickle cell disease, allows for timely intervention that can reduce complications and improve survival. For cancer, early detection and access to specialized care can mean the difference between life and death.

For families facing these diagnoses, the presence of a dedicated children’s hospital is invaluable. Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital is one of only 10 children’s hospitals in the country to hold full accreditation from the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons. Research, access to clinical trials, and early diagnosis drive progress in pediatric cancer and sickle cell disease. The Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute is a leader in clinical trials and research protocols, giving patients access to the latest therapies through its partnership with the Children’s Oncology Group.

The Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute treats more than 500 children each year and offers one of the largest pediatric psychosocial programs in Southern California, recognizing that mind and spirit are as vital as physical health.

Among its many resources is the Executive Functioning Program, which helps children experiencing cognitive challenges due to cancer treatment. Specially trained psychologists, social workers, and Child Life specialists teach adaptive skills in areas such as self-care, medical management, social skills, home living, and school participation. With no comparable school-based or affordable private centers in the region, and most insurance plans not covering these services, the program fills a critical gap. By focusing on thinking, behavior, and organizational skills, and providing adult support, it helps patients thrive even after treatment concludes.

To ease the return to school, the School Reintegration Program helps children transition back to the classroom after treatment, supporting both academic and social success.

The Art Therapy Program, led by certified therapists, offers young patients a creative outlet to process their experiences, reduce anxiety, and build emotional resilience. Through drawing, painting, and sculpting, children find comfort, empowerment, and hope during their hospital stay.

For teens and young adults, the Adolescent & Young Adult Survivorship Program helps young people manage the late effects of treatment and navigate the transition from pediatric to adult care.

The Institute’s multidisciplinary team including physicians, nurse practitioners, psychologists, social workers, and Child Life specialists, ensures that every child receives not just treatment, but holistic support for their journey. The Institute also provides comprehensive family support, sibling activities, and survivorship care, ensuring that every aspect of a child’s well-being is addressed.

Founded over 40 years ago by a brave 16-year-old cancer patient, the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute has grown into a leading center for pediatric hematology and oncology in Long Beach, the SouthBay, and beyond.

Beyond the hospital walls, community partnerships play a vital role in advancing the Institute’s mission. This September, organizations like Hyundai Motor America and Angels Baseball joined the cause in powerful ways. During a heartfelt ceremony, Hyundai Hope on Wheels awarded a $100,000 impact grant to the Institute to support research initiatives and enhance care, while Angels Baseball donated $20,000 and honored young patients during a special awareness night.

By raising awareness, advocating for early diagnosis, and supporting innovative care programs, the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute can help ensure that every child has the chance not just to survive, but to thrive.

To learn more, visit millerchildrens.org/cancer.