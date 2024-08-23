Recently, hundreds of children with cancer and serious blood disorders, along with survivors and families honoring loved ones who have passed, participated in the annual Champions Run for Life “Torch Run.” This event helped raise funds for expanded treatment programs and research at the Jonthan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach.

Participants triumphantly carried an Olympic-style torch – a symbol of hope for a cure – in an unforgettable relay around Long Beach’s iconic Lion’s Lighthouse for Sight at the Shoreline Aquatic Park. The crowd, filled with sponsors, community supporters, and volunteers, united in their shared commitment to fight childhood cancer. As the participants ran, wheeled, or walked their way around the waterfront, the crowd erupted in cheers and applause as participants’ names were called. The spirit of camaraderie and hope resonated throughout the park, creating an uplifting atmosphere that underscored the importance of community in supporting these children and their families.

“Our patients continue to inspire us every day, and feeling the support coming from the parents, families, friends, supporters, and the whole care team makes this truly a family event,” says Jacqueline Casillas, M.D., medical director, Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute, MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. “Champions Run for Life is a powerful reminder of the strength and power of resilience of our community and the importance of continued research and support for these brave children and their families.”

Whether it was a former patient celebrating seven years of remission or a current patient celebrating the completion of their first year of treatment, each runner led their team of supporters in style with posters, banners, and colorful attire. After all the patients and supporters completed their runs, families and friends enjoyed a wonderful picnic and carnival by the ocean. Those in attendance also signed Ribbons of Hope cards, special messages of support that will be distributed to the patients of the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

“It’s our 12th year coming to Champion’s Run for Life, and we keep coming back to show Braelynee’s strength, and to support others who are going through a tough time,” says Jemelynne, mother of 12-year-old Braelynne who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 2-months-old. “Keep on fighting and staying positive, even when things get tough, you have to keep fighting. This is what today is about.”

The Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at Miller Children’s & Women’s provides quality, compassionate care to children with cancer, sickle cell disease and other serious blood disorders. The funds raised by Champions Run for Life go toward supporting the psychosocial support programs, including a School Integration Program and Art Therapy, that are woven throughout care plans, ensuring that patients and families learn to cope with all aspects of childhood cancer.