Racing For Kids has donated $50,000 to the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, honoring the life and legacy of Les Unger, whose more than 25 years of philanthropic support helped benefit the Child Life Program at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

Leaders from Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, along with Child Life specialists and representatives from Racing For Kids, gathered on campus to recognize Unger’s enduring impact and celebrate a partnership rooted in compassion and care for children and families. Racing For Kids representatives included J. Patrick (Pat) Wright, CEO; Debby Wright, COO; Doug Fregin, businessman, philanthropist and Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race driver; and Kelly Wirchak, Unger’s daughter.

Unger played a pivotal role in establishing the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race, a philanthropic motorsports tradition that for decades generated significant charitable support for patients and their families at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. Through that legacy, Racing for Kids has continued its commitment to the Child Life Program, which supports children and families as they navigate the emotional challenges of hospitalization.

“Les Unger had such a genuine heart for children and for Miller Children’s & Women’s,” said Rita Goshert, director, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “He believed deeply in the work our Child Life team does to bring comfort, understanding and hope to children and families during some of their most difficult moments. We are honored to carry his legacy forward through this meaningful support.”

The donation will directly support the Child Life Program, which plays a vital role in Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital’s family‑centered model of care. Certified child life specialists provide age‑appropriate preparation for medical procedures through medical play, emotional support during treatment, therapeutic play, and coping strategies designed to reduce fear and stress for young patients and their families.

“For more than 25 years, Les Unger’s leadership and generosity touched the lives of countless children and families at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital,” said Robert Gunsalus, president, Memorial Medical Center Foundation. “We are deeply grateful to Racing For Kids for honoring his memory in a way that will continue to make a meaningful difference for our patients.”

The gift reflects a long‑standing partnership between Racing For Kids and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, honoring Unger’s vision of using motorsports as a force for good and ensuring that his commitment to children lives on through the compassionate work of the Child Life Program.