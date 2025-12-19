The sound of sleigh bells wasn’t the only thing ringing through the halls—Santa traded his reindeer for a firetruck as he teamed up with the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) to spread holiday magic at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. For 28 years, this cherished tradition has filled the hospital with laughter, wish lists, and the kind of joy that makes the season truly bright.

Firefighters, dressed in uniform and stepping into the role of Santa’s elves, escorted Santa room to room, delivering gifts and unforgettable moments to young patients. Each child received athoughtfully prepared gift bag filled with puzzles, coloring books, toy Dalmatians, and LBFD shirts—assembled earlier that morning by the firefighters in partnership with the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program. For children in isolation, Santa and his crew waved from doorways, ensuring no one missed out on the holiday spirit.

“This is something we look forward to every year,” said Jake Heflin, battalion chief, Long Beach Fire Department. “Bringing joy to these kids and their families during the holidays is incredibly meaningful.”

Miller Children’s & Women’s was filled with excitement as children lit up at the sight of Santa and his firefighter entourage. The surprised look on children’s faces when Santa came through the units was undeniable, and it warmed the hearts of parents and the care team, too. Bringing joy to patients who are going through treatment helps lighten the atmosphere of being hospitalized during the holidays.

“These moments make a big difference for our patients and their families,” says Rita Goshert, director, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “Santa’s visit, along with the kindness of the Long Beach Fire Department, brings comfort, joy, and a sense of normalcy to children spending the holidays in the hospital.”

This annual event is part of the LBFD Kids program, launched in 1998 by Captain David Holden and Deputy Chief Mike Garcia. The program reflects LBFD’s commitment to community service and its mission to brighten the lives of children in the Long Beach community and at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

Santa’s visit was a powerful reminder of the importance of creating positive and uplifting experiences for young patients. The Child Life Program at Miller Children’s & Women’s is committed to creating a kid-friendly environment at the hospital, helping patients and their families feel comforted and cared for during challenging times.